Michael Smith Engineers Expands Portfolio Through Strategic Partnership with Viking Pump Hygienic

Michael Smith Engineers Limited is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Viking Pump Hygienic (formerly Wright Flow Technologies), aimed at bolstering its hygienic pump solutions across Great Britain.

This collaboration unites the renowned quality hygienic products of Viking Pump with the esteemed reputation of Michael Smith Engineers, the UK’s leading pump distributor. Building on a relationship that began in 2007, when Michael Smith Engineers became Viking Pump Industrial distributors, this partnership marks a significant expansion.

The alliance introduces an extensive range of rotary lobe and circumferential piston pump options into Michael Smith Engineers’ hygienic pump portfolio. With office locations in Surrey and Yorkshire, Michael Smith Engineers will support Viking Pump Hygienic’s extended presence throughout England.

Jason Downing, Sales Director at Michael Smith Engineers, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership: “We are thrilled to align with Viking Pump Hygienic, a brand synonymous with quality and performance. This collaboration enables us to offer hygienic positive displacement pumps to our extensive customer base in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and chemical industries across England, Scotland, and Wales.”

Paul Cuttell, Business Line Leader of Viking Pump Hygienic, commented on the partnership: “Michael Smith Engineers Limited has a long history of excellent service and experience solving customer’s pumping challenges. With a long-standing relationship with Viking Pump, adding our hygienic product line to their portfolio is a natural step in providing ongoing support and product availability in Great Britain.”

With over 45 years of manufacturing hygienic pumping solutions, Viking Pump Hygienic, based in Eastbourne, takes pride in supplying products through authorised and factory-trained distribution partners like Michael Smith Engineers, globally.

This partnership underlines the commitment of both companies to deliver exceptional pump solutions and unparalleled customer service. It represents a significant milestone in Michael Smith Engineers’ mission to offer innovative and reliable pump technologies to meet the evolving needs of its customers.