TLC Worldwide UK Collaborates with Heinz for Exciting ‘Dayz Out’ Summer Campaign

TLC Worldwide UK is delighted to announce the launch of its summer campaign in partnership with Heinz, offering free days out to participants across the UK.

The “Free Dayz Out” campaign aims to inspire people to explore the country and try new experiences this summer. Powered by TLC Worldwide UK’s National Activities Network, participants have thousands of venues and various activity types to choose from.

Heinz, known for its commitment to community and an inclusive planet, values fun, art, culture, and inspiration. This makes the campaign a perfect fit to kick off their barbecue season sales.

The on-pack campaign is currently live in grocery stores throughout England, Scotland, and Wales, running from 28th June 2023 until 31st October 2023. Every customer purchasing a qualifying promotional pack of Heinz products will be eligible to claim a free day out. Participating customers can choose from a range of activities such as bowling, go karting, museums, national gardens, theme parks, paintballing, animal parks, aquariums, and many more. TLC Worldwide UK ensures a wide array of options to cater to various interests, providing educational and enjoyable experiences.

“At TLC Worldwide, we believe that experiences make life more rewarding,” said John Pearson, Managing Director at TLC Worldwide UK. “Through our partnership with Heinz, we are delighted to offer people the opportunity to discover new interests and take time to enjoy activities they may not usually engage in. We aim to enhance the customer experience and encourage people to explore the nation this summer!”

To participate in the campaign, customers simply need to purchase a pack of Heinz beans, soup, or sauce featuring the promotion. They can then follow the instructions on the pack to visit TLC Worldwide UK’s campaign website and claim their day out. Full campaign details and terms and conditions can be found at https://dayzout.heinz.co.uk/.

As part of the initiative, TLC collaborated with influencers on Instagram to endorse the campaign’s messaging and contribute to its promotion. All promotional content related to the campaign can be discovered using the hashtag #FreeDayzOut.