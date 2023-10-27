Oscar Winner Goldie Hawn Claims Alien Encounter and “Divine” Touch

Goldie Hawn, the Oscar-winning actress, has revealed that she had an encounter with aliens 50 years ago, during which she felt as if she was being touched by the divine.

The star of “The First Wives Club” disclosed that these extraterrestrial beings had triangle-shaped heads and lacked ears. This extraordinary experience occurred when Hawn was in her twenties while working as a dancer in California.

Now 77 years old, Hawn recalled speaking to the sky, expressing her desire to meet these otherworldly visitors. She noted that numerous UFO sightings marked the era.

Hawn reminisced, saying, “I remember this so clearly: I went outside my door, sat on the little ledge, and looked up at the dark sky. And I saw all these stars.”

She continued, “And all I could think of was, How far does this go? How little are we? Are we the only planet in the whole wide universe with life? I said, ‘I know you’re out there, I know we’re not alone, and I would like to meet you one day.'”

Around four months later, while taking a nap in the back of a friend’s car, Hawn claimed to have made contact with extraterrestrials. She described hearing a “high-pitched sound in my ear” and seeing three “triangular-shaped heads.”

Describing these beings, she said, “They were silver in colour, had a slash for a mouth, tiny little nose, no ears. They were pointing at me, pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me like I was a subject. And they were droning.”

Hawn revealed, “It touched me, and it felt like the finger of God. It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light.”

These startling revelations about her alien encounter were made during an interview for the Apple Fitness+ audio feature “Time To Walk.”

