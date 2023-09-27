Bluewater Urges Urgent Classification of PFAS Chemicals as Environmental Risk After Link to Cancer in Women

Bluewater, a leading innovator in cutting-edge water purification and beverage solutions, is calling for the urgent classification of PFAS chemicals as environmental risk factors. This call comes in response to a new study that has linked these endocrine-disrupting chemicals to cancer in women.

The study, conducted by researchers from UC San Francisco (UCSF), the University of Southern California (USC), and the University of Michigan, has suggested that exposure to certain endocrine-disrupting chemicals may be contributing to cancers of the breast, ovary, skin, and uterus. The research found significantly higher levels of these chemicals in the bodies of individuals who had developed these types of cancer.

Bluewater’s founder and CEO, Bengt Rittri, a Swedish environmental entrepreneur, emphasised the need for action, saying, “With so many studies highlighting the alarming presence of potentially harmful chemicals in many drinking water sources around the world, consumers are rightly concerned about the long-term health implications of exposure to these chemicals, which can range from endocrine disruption to increased risk of chronic diseases,” Rittri described PFAS chemicals as a global environmental risk factor and stressed Bluewater’s commitment to innovating the world’s best water purification solutions that go beyond conventional technology.

PFAS chemicals, often referred to as “forever chemicals” due to their resistance to breaking down, have been known to contaminate water, food, and people through various products, including cookware, waterproof clothing, stain-resistant textiles, and food packaging. They can persist in the environment for decades, and it is estimated that nearly everyone on Earth has some level of PFAS in their blood.

Bluewater is at the forefront of providing groundbreaking water purifiers for homes, workplaces, and recreational spaces that remove toxic chemicals and other health-threatening substances, safeguarding communities and empowering individuals by granting access to clean and healthy tap water. Independent research has confirmed that Bluewater water purifiers can eliminate up to 99.99% of health-threatening PFAS chemicals such as PFOA, PFOS, PFBA, and PFBS.

Furthermore, Bluewater is dedicated to combatting the environmental impact of single-use plastic bottles, which pose threats to oceans, rivers, and human health.

Dr. Ahmed Fawzy, Chief Scientist at Bluewater and an industry expert, emphasised the significance of Bluewater’s SuperiorOsmosis™ technology in addressing the challenge of chemicals in drinking water. Dr. Fawzy stated, “using a combination of processes such as our reverse osmosis filtration, Bluewater effectively removes practically all known contaminants, including chemical pollutants like PFAS. This means consumers can have greater confidence in the safety and quality of the water they drink.”

Bluewater recognises the vulnerability of women and children to the adverse effects of water contaminants and is committed to empowering women in their pursuit of safe drinking water. By providing accessible and reliable purification solutions, Bluewater aims to relieve the burden of obtaining safe water and create opportunities for women to thrive and succeed in their communities.

In addition to its cutting-edge technology, Bluewater places a strong emphasis on sustainability. The company’s water purifiers are engineered to be eco-friendly, minimising waste and energy consumption. This underscores Bluewater’s dedication to improving water quality while reducing its environmental footprint.

As part of its mission to raise awareness about the importance of clean drinking water, Bluewater will participate in trade conferences and expert panels in the coming months. Interested parties are encouraged to follow Bluewater on social media for updates and information on upcoming events.