Goldsmiths Academic’s Breakthrough: MiCode, a New Ally in Dementia Care

Professor James Ohene-Djan of Goldsmiths, University of London, has introduced a pioneering digital tool named MiCode, aimed at mitigating the risks associated with dementia-related wandering.

Wandering is a prevalent issue among individuals with dementia, often leading them to become lost or disoriented. Statistics indicate that 60% of those suffering from dementia will experience wandering, a condition that can frequently recur. The dangers are significant, with some individuals inadvertently operating vehicles or machinery, or stumbling into hazardous situations.

MiCode offers a solution in the form of a personal QR code that encapsulates crucial details such as the wearer’s name, emergency contacts, medical information, and other essential data that might be difficult to communicate during an emergency. This QR code is uniquely capable of translating information into any required language. Upon scanning, it immediately notifies the wearer’s emergency contact of their location, proving invaluable for those prone to disorientation or memory lapses.

Available as a bracelet, keyring, pendant, or even as cards and stickers, MiCode serves as a critical source of information that facilitates the swift and accurate assistance of loved ones, ensuring their safety.

Priced at just £1 per month, MiCode offers a cost-effective option for those dealing with dementia, costing less than a daily cup of coffee.

Charities and organisations focused on dementia support are crucial in promoting MiCode’s advantages. To aid these groups, MiCode Ltd proposes an opportunity for them to raise additional funds by endorsing MiCode to the people and families they support.

MiCode enhances the ability of families to manage dementia confidently, providing them with a sense of security. It is available for an annual fee of £12 at Micode.uk.