IPRS MTS Launches New Stafford Office, Building on Rapid Success

Just five months post-launch, IPRS MTS, a distinguished specialist in patient transport services, celebrates the inauguration of its new office in Dunston Business Village, Stafford Road, Penkridge, Staffordshire, ST18 9AB. This expansion is a significant achievement, underscoring the swift and successful growth of IPRS MTS in providing premium, patient-focused transport services throughout the UK.

June 2023 saw the establishment of their initial office in Gatwick. In the brief period since, IPRS MTS has earned a commendable reputation for excellence in patient transport. The new Stafford office is a strategic move to enhance service delivery, reinforcing their commitment to their clients and community.

IPRS MTS is renowned for offering specialised patient transport, including high dependency and bariatric transfers, repatriation, and secure mental health transport. Their focus on patient safety, well-being, and high-quality care has been pivotal in their rapid expansion.

Director Phil Bayliss remarked, “Our journey has been nothing short of remarkable. We are thrilled to have opened our new office in Stafford, a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. It reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional patient transport services to those in need.”

CEO Martyn Jackson of the IPRS Group said, “Our success is a result of our unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier services to our patients. We are excited to expand our footprint to Stafford and continue our mission of making a difference in the lives of those we serve.”

The Stafford office signifies IPRS MTS’s ongoing mission to make healthcare more accessible and dependable. This expansion reflects their dedication to delivering outstanding care across the UK. IPRS MTS, a member of the IPRS Group and part of the handl Group, continues to broaden its influence in healthcare services.