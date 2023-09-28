NAMI Eastside Luncheon: Investigating the Loneliness Epidemic, Honoring the Surgeon General

NAMI Eastside, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to addressing mental health concerns, is hosting a significant luncheon on October 5th, focusing on the theme of coming together for mental health. The event aims to tackle the growing mental health and loneliness epidemic, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Inspired by the work of U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy in confronting the loneliness epidemic, the luncheon seeks to use his Surgeon General’s Advisory as a conversation starter to connect, educate, and inspire participants.

The luncheon, scheduled from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 5th, will take place at the Redmond Seattle Marriot. You can learn more, register, or donate on NAMI Eastside’s website. Media assets and more information can also be found in the press kit at NAMI-Eastside.org/press-kits

The event aims to provide an educational experience for attendees, with funds raised benefiting the mental health of communities in East King County and beyond by supporting NAMI’s support groups and educational services, which are offered free of charge.

The theme of the luncheon emphasises the crucial importance of community and connection in the healing process. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy’s Advisory on Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation has had a significant influence on the event’s discourse. At the luncheon, NAMI Eastside will be presenting Dr. Murthy with the NAMI Eastside Mental Health Champion Award.

Dr. Murthy’s advisory highlights the prevalence of loneliness, with approximately half of U.S. adults reporting measurable levels of loneliness even before the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasizes the need for social connection as a means to heal from isolation and mend the social fabric of the nation. This aligns with the focal point of NAMI Eastside’s luncheon.

NAMI Eastside’s support groups and classes are designed to combat loneliness through genuine connection, but many in the community are unaware of the free services they provide. The luncheon aims to bridge that gap, educate attendees, and, most importantly, inspire them.

While the luncheon may not completely solve the loneliness crisis, its goal is to promote healing by bringing people together and igniting a spark toward meaningful connections and community building. Community members, partners, and supporters are all invited to join this significant event, which offers an opportunity for enlightenment and forging connections in the battle against loneliness.

For more details on the event and to reserve your spot, visit nami-eastside.org/luncheon.

About NAMI Eastside: NAMI Eastside is a nonprofit organisation focused on mental health. It is an affiliate of the National Alliance for Mental Illness, based in Redmond, Washington, and serving East King County. The organisation is committed to playing a role in community healing through efforts that promote connection, active listening, and sharing. NAMI Eastside continually strives to make a difference through support groups, classes, and events like the October luncheon.

Press Contact:

Alec Northrop

Email: info@nami-eastside.org

Phone: (425) 885-6264