Smart Reporting to Showcase Integration of AI in Radiology Workflow at RSNA 2023

Smart Reporting is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Imaging Artificial Intelligence in Practice (IAIP) demonstration, scheduled to take place from November 26th to 29th 2023 at the 109th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (“RSNA 2023”). The RSNA, recognized as the world’s premier annual imaging forum, will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago. The IAIP demonstration is a collaborative effort aimed at spotlighting the seamless integration of AI technologies into the diagnostic radiology workflow. This interactive exhibit promises to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the possibilities, guide them in asking the right questions, and equip them with the knowledge to effectively introduce and scale AI within their radiology practices. The IAIP demonstration with tree teams in the AI Showcase is located at South Hall A, Level 3, Booth 4358. The demo tours run every 30 minutes (5 minutes intro video + 15 minutes narrated tour) on all days of RSNA 2023. A media tour for journalists is scheduled for Tuesday, November 28, 10:00-11:00 am.

Featuring real-world clinical scenarios encompassing both emergent and long-term care, the IAIP demonstration will showcase the involvement of 20 vendors presenting 28 cutting-edge products. RSNA 2023 attendees will be taken through various stages of the radiology workflow to witness AI tools, health information technology standards, and reporting solutions in action.

The demonstration will accentuate the pivotal points in the radiology workflow where AI can be leveraged to support radiologists, enhance efficiency, and elevate the quality of care. These stages include radiologist scheduling, imaging examination ordering, acquisition protocoling, image interpretation with AI clinical decision support at the point of care, synoptic reporting, and electronic health record integration.

“As a leader in HealthTech, we are excited to join the IAIP demonstration at RSNA 2023. This collaborative effort underscores our commitment to advancing the field of radiology through the integration of cutting-edge AI solutions. We believe that by leveraging AI technology within the radiology workflow, we can empower healthcare professionals to provide faster input, achieve better output, and ultimately deliver smarter care to patients”, says Philipp Matthies, Head of Research & Innovation at Smart Reporting.

Smart Reporting’s reporting solution, SmartReports, will be a key component of a live demonstration that encompasses the entire radiology workflow, including Worklist, PACS, AI Orchestrator solutions, an AI findings viewer from Fovia, and AI solutions from Siemens Healthineers and Qure AI. Following the review of AI findings by the user, coded findings relevant to reporting will be automatically transmitted to SmartReports using HL7 FHIR. Within SmartReports, the synoptic reports will be pre-populated, modified, finalized, and distributed to downstream systems, making them accessible for organizational and clinical analytics.

IAIP represents a collaborative initiative involving industry partners, radiologists, and imaging informaticists. The seamless integration is made possible through established standards, including DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine), HL7 FHIR (Health Level 7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource), the IHE (Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise) framework, CDE (Common Data Element) reporting, and others.