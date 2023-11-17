Study Suggests Pesticides Linked to Lower Sperm Count in Gardeners, Researchers Warn

Researchers have raised concerns that gardeners might be experiencing reduced sperm counts due to the use of common pesticides. These chemicals, frequently applied in gardens and on crops like fruits and vegetables, are now under scrutiny.

In an extensive review of 25 studies spanning nearly five decades, scientists have uncovered a consistent pattern: exposure to insecticides correlates with lower sperm concentration. This effect is particularly pronounced in individuals with high exposure levels, such as agricultural workers, in contrast to those with minimal contact with pesticides like organophosphates and N-methyl carbamates.

The research team, investigating the health consequences of these widely used insecticides, noted their prevalent application in agriculture and their presence on consumable produce. This correlation led them to observe a consistent link with reduced sperm concentration.

Organophosphates, described by the Centre of Disease Control and Prevention as human-made chemicals harmful to insects and mammals, are the most commonly used insecticides. They function by damaging the insects’ brains and are utilized in various settings, including agriculture, domestic environments, gardens, and veterinary practices.

The study analyzed 42 different impact levels across 1,774 men from 21 distinct study groups. The researchers from George Mason University College of Public Health in Virginia, US, led by Lauren Ellis, MPH, a doctoral student at Northeastern University, emphasize the urgency of reducing exposure to these insecticides to prevent further reproductive damage.

Dr. Melissa Perry, the study’s senior author, highlighted the significance of their findings: “This comprehensive review, spanning over 25 years of male fertility and reproductive health research, indicates a need for regulatory action to lessen insecticide exposure.” She stressed the importance of understanding how these chemicals impact sperm concentration, given their widespread environmental presence and the associated reproductive risks.

