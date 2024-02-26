Zan Life Coaching Reimagines Wellness and Life Mastery in 2024 Relaunch

In 2024, Zan Life Coaching, initially founded by Suzanne Jenkins in 2022, is set to re-emerge with a revitalised focus on mental well-being and mastering the art of living. Suzanne Jenkins, with her 14 years of dedication to mental health charity work, introduces a novel approach to coaching.

Suzanne’s in-depth involvement in mental health charity work, tackling issues from anxiety and depression to PTSD and schizophrenia, ignited her passion for empowering individuals through a positive mindset shift.

Her early initiatives included hosting three workshops, consisting of six sessions each, designed specifically for caregivers of those with Dementia and Alzheimer’s. These sessions, curated and led by Suzanne, aimed to underscore the importance of caregiver well-being.

A highlight of this relaunch is the introduction of the “Life Mastery Accelerator,” a comprehensive two-day workshop centred around Suzanne’s “Life Mastery Blueprint.” This blueprint, consisting of six key steps — Psychology, Perception, Process, Perform, Proceed, and Provide — guides participants towards a life of empowerment and fulfilment.

Suzanne’s journey of resilience and success will be shared in a forthcoming book by Nick Staab, a prominent UK Sales Expert and his Sales Academy, alongside stories of other leading professionals. The book celebrates the enduring spirit and achievements within the sales and business realm.

Suzanne’s personal narrative deeply influences her coaching style. Initially successful in finance and IT, Suzanne encountered a major setback in 2008 with a Rheumatoid Arthritis diagnosis, severely impacting her mental and physical health and leading to five suicide attempts. Her recovery journey involved rehabilitation at the Priory and meaningful volunteer work.

Today, Suzanne is a fully-fledged life coach, boasting an array of credentials including Level 2 Counselling, certifications from the American Boards of Neurolinguistic Programming, Timeline Therapy, Rebecca Lockwood Academy’s Breakthrough Training, and Hypnotherapy.

Her coaching methodology has proven effective, with clients experiencing profound personal transformations after only three sessions using the B.A.C.E.S technique.

Suzanne expresses her mission, stating: “My duty is to assist others who are having similar struggles or navigating challenges in life. My firm belief is that everyone deserves a happy life. Your circumstances do not define you. You can transform your life with the right help, if you seek it out.”

To learn more, participate in the “Live Your Life on Your Terms” Facebook Group or reach out to Suzanne at Suzanne.jenkins98@gmail.com.