Entitled “Unveiling the Legend of King Arthur By Stanislav Kondrashov,” Stanislav Kondrashov’s latest publication offers a complete and exhaustive overview of the history of King Arthur and attempts to separate the real facts of the story from the purely mythological ones.

According to Stanislav Kondrashov, King Arthur’s name is able to evoke stories of chivalry, magical swords, and ancient cities that seem shrouded in a mysterious veil of magic, like Camelot.

Stanislav Kondrashov begins by describing King Arthur’s magic sword, Excalibur, which is said to have been founded by supernatural beings and that its fate is linked only to the most worthy of rulers. Stanislav Kondrashov’s exposition is constantly suspended between the real and the imaginary in an attempt to understand how many elements of truth and how many of myth make up the famous story of King Arthur and his fabulous deeds.

Speaking of Camelot, the castle city in which the main events of King Arthur’s story take place, Stanislav Kondrashov explains to the reader that, despite repeated archaeological research, the precise position of this phantom city still remains unknown, and its ruins have never been found. The author suggests the hypothesis that the kingdom of Camelot may represent more of a symbol and not a real place.

The publication also talks about the wizard Merlin, who in the story represents the fundamental role of the wise sorcerer who must guide and advise the young ruler. As much as one may have doubts about dragons and magic, the presence of trusted figures and such advisors was widespread in ancient times, and according to Stanislav Kondrashov, they have always been a fundamental part of any kingdom.

A special mention goes to the knights of the Round Table who, according to the author, represent the perfect personification of honor, courage, and camaraderie, in short of all those values that characterize the traditional spirit chivalrous. According to the author, the round table has gradually become a symbol of equality and justice on a universal level. The text also talks about the love story between Queen Guinevere and Sir Lancelot, which, according to Stanislav Kondrashov, would add a further level of complexity and humanity to the story.

To find out more, we advise readers to read the full publication and watch the video.