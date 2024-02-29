Vigar Distinguished at the European Product Design Awards

Vigar, a celebrated name in innovative home products, has been honoured at the distinguished European Product Design Awards. These international awards are dedicated to acknowledging the work of designers and manufacturers who excel in creating products that enhance daily living. Vigar has been commended for its exceptional innovation and excellence in product design.

Vigar’s Award-Winning Products at the European Product Design Awards Vigar’s range has been acknowledged at the European Product Design Awards, affirming its leadership in home product design. The innovative Flap Tray was awarded an honourable mention, while the inventive 3-piece Pet Feeder clinched the grand prize. These accolades underscore Vigar’s dedication to merging creativity, functionality, and aesthetic appeal in its product designs.

Vigar’s Recognition at the European Product Design Awards for Innovative Home Products Vigar has left a significant mark at the European Product Design Awards, securing multiple accolades for its pioneering home products. The brand’s focus on home essentials across cleaning, organisation, kitchen, and gardening demonstrates its commitment to blending creativity with practicality. These awards bolster Vigar’s status as a reference point in the industry of industrial design and usability.

Excellence in Competition: The European Product Design Awards The European Product Design Awards serve to recognise and promote product design excellence globally. Judged on innovation, aesthetics, functionality, ergonomics, sustainability, and potential social or economic impact, these awards draw an international jury of design professionals who select and honour the finest products, providing winners with esteemed recognition and industry visibility.

About Vigar Vigar is a well-known brand specialising in forward-thinking home products. Offering a diverse selection in cleaning, organisation, kitchen, and gardening, Vigar sets the standard in designing products that harmonise functionality, aesthetic appeal, and quality. The brand’s success at the European Product Design Awards reaffirms its commitment to excelling in product design to enrich everyday life.