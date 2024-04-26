Exclusive Online Beach House Auction on Fripp Island by Fripp Forward

Fripp Forward, LLC is excited to announce the inaugural property owner’s beach house auction of vacation rental homes on Fripp Island, hosted at FrippBeachHouseAuction.com.

This groundbreaking auction features twenty-one homes and offers more than 40 vacation opportunities. The aim is to raise funds to cover legal expenses associated with ongoing litigation against the owners of Fripp Island Resort, concerning various claims of exclusivity.

The representatives of Fripp Forward, LLC, include property owners Joan Barnes, Philip Berlinsky, Chris Cromer, Mark Rosenberg, and Steve Shanks. Fripp Forward contends that the resort’s exclusivity claims impact all properties on the island. As articulated by the resort’s lawyer, “This is an island-wide issue,” signifying its relevance to all property owners on Fripp Island.

The proceeds from the auction are dedicated to supporting the legal battle to uphold property rights, currently before the courts:

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA – COUNTY OF BEAUFORT NO.: 2023-CP-07-01629 Alberta Rosenberg, Plaintiff v. FISC Land Holdings, LLC, Seascape Hospitality Group, LLC, Defendants

“We’re grateful that so many wonderful vacations have been donated to this first-ever fundraiser. Homes of all sizes on every part of the island are participating in the auction,” stated Joan Barnes. “100% of the sales after cleaning fees and taxes are deducted have been donated to support the legal fees of the case.”

The auction is now live and will conclude on Thursday, April 25th, at 7:00 pm.

Fripp Forward is a collective of property owners committed to defending the rights of homeowners. The group is working through legal channels to clarify the property rights of owners on Fripp Island. Legal representation for Fripp Forward, LLC is provided by Ford, Wallace, Thompson LLC and Pendarvis Law Offices, PC.

For more details, Visit FrippBeachHouseAuction.com and FrippForward.org.