Global mycloud Hospitality Platform Set to Expand Significantly in the UK

The renowned mycloud Hospitality platform, an all-encompassing cloud-based enterprise hotel PMS suite utilised by hotels and resorts worldwide, has set its sights on a substantial expansion into the UK market. As part of its expansion strategy, mycloud is offering new UK clients the opportunity to receive up to £3,734 worth of free credits upon subscribing to its platform. Interested hoteliers can meet the mycloud team in person at the Independent Hotel Show at Olympia London (stand 2265) on October 16-17, 2023, to take advantage of this exclusive offer.

The mycloud PMS offers an extensive array of features that empower hospitality businesses to elevate their operations and make data-driven decisions. In addition to its comprehensive PMS, the platform includes an intuitive booking engine, Point of Sale (POS) system, contactless guest experience and guest services functionality, electronic distribution capabilities, a unique social listening tool, purchase and inventory systems, F&B cost management tools, and a complete financial accounting solution based on USALI standards.

Deepak Chauhan, Vice President of Cloud Services at mycloud, states:

“We have developed mycloud over many years to provide a robust and comprehensive solution for hoteliers around the globe. The platform streamlines operations and processes while dramatically enhancing the guest experience, adding value at every touchpoint. This enables hoteliers to make smarter decisions, reduce costs, increase revenues, and improve staff efficiency. All while captivating their guests.”

The global hotel and resort industry is experiencing a robust recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to IBISWorld, the market is projected to grow from a value of $1.06 trillion in 2022 to an estimated $1.21 trillion in 2023. Meanwhile, the UK hotels market is expected to reach a value of $21.07 billion this year.

Implementing mycloud positions businesses to maximise the opportunities presented by this growth. The platform features no upfront fees, no contractual obligations, and a pay-as-you-use approach. With 24/7 guaranteed support, mycloud offers flexibility and peace of mind to users ranging from small, independent establishments to multi-site international chains.

The basic mycloud PMS can be up and running in as little as four hours, acknowledging the operational demands faced by busy hoteliers. In addition to its other features, the platform boasts a library of more than 300 interfaces that allow hoteliers to seamlessly integrate a wide range of third-party software and hardware products. This grants operational freedom on a single platform, with easy integrations available for Sage Accounting, Xero, Mail Chimp, Siteminder, Fornova, Worldpay, GlobalPay, LeadSquared, and many more, including via the mycloud API.

mycloud has evolved to keep pace with the latest technology and shifting guest expectations. The platform offers a complete ecosystem, featuring advanced functionalities like contactless check-in, check-out, and payments, mobile keys for door access, guest stay and bill management, and digital menus. It also provides robust reporting capabilities, with over 150 reports providing deep, data-driven insights.

Having received a Certificate of Excellence for three consecutive years from HotelTechReport, the mycloud hospitality platform continues to gain momentum. UK hoteliers interested in implementing the platform can schedule an in-person meeting and demonstration with the mycloud team at the Independent Hotel Show at Olympia London on October 16-17, 2023. Those who meet with the mycloud team in person will have the opportunity to receive up to £3,734 in free credits, valid for an entire year.

To explore the award-winning hospitality platform and arrange a meeting with the team, visit www.mycloudhospitality.uk or email info@mycloudhospitality.com.