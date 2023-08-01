Gadsby Wicks Achieves Compensation for Client After Delayed Diagnosis and GP Negligence

Gadsby Wicks, a leading medical negligence firm serving Essex and East Anglia, has successfully secured compensation for a client who endured the consequences of delayed treatment for Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR).

Tony Mitty, a seasoned solicitor and Partner at Gadsby Wicks, handled the case on behalf of the claimant (referred to as Mrs F to protect her privacy). The case involved unnecessary delays in diagnosis and GP negligence, leading to an avoidable and unfortunate outcome.

The Case Details

Mrs F initially visited her GP with complaints of dull aches in her shoulder joints, hips, and upper legs, along with limited movement. Regrettably, no significant action was taken at this stage.

A month later, her symptoms worsened, and she faced difficulty getting in and out of bed and climbing stairs. Additionally, she experienced constant aches from her forehead to the top of her head, severe jaw pain while eating, and soreness in her left temple. Once again, her GP did not take meaningful action.

After another month and a half, Mrs F’s left eye vision became blurred, leading her to seek medical attention at her local A&E, where she was admitted. Unfortunately, several days later, she lost all vision in her left eye.

Diagnosis and Treatment

After extensive evaluation, Mrs F was diagnosed with Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR). She underwent blood transfusions and commenced a high-dose steroid medication course, which resulted in side effects, including Cushing’s Disease.

The Claim

Mrs F pursued the claim, contending that her GP should have diagnosed and treated her for PMR during her first consultation. Early intervention with low-dose steroids could have prevented the development of the side effects she now suffers from.

Additionally, the claim highlighted that during her second visit, her GP should have recognised signs and symptoms consistent with GCA, initiating investigations and treatment to prevent the loss of vision in her left eye.

The Outcome

Following an in-depth investigation by Gadsby Wicks, legal proceedings were initiated. Initially, the Defendants denied both breach of duty and causation. However, after the exchange of expert evidence, the claim was settled out of court.

This resulted in fair compensation for Mrs F’s pain, suffering, and difficulties, bringing her the closure she sought after enduring these events.

Tony Mitty, the medical solicitor handling the case, expressed his regret for instances where a patient’s poor outcome could have been prevented with timely intervention from a healthcare professional. Nevertheless, he expressed satisfaction in securing a successful outcome for Mrs F’s claim, hoping that the awarded compensation would offer invaluable support as she moves forward from this ordeal. Gadsby Wicks remains dedicated to achieving the best results for clients who have suffered due to avoidable delays in their medical care.