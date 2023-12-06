Manleys Advocates for Footballer in Pivotal Court of Arbitration for Sport Victory

In a landmark decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, a footballer, represented by Manleys Solicitors, has emerged victorious against his club over issues of unpaid wages and threats involving police harassment. The footballer, a highly celebrated player with international caps and a history of playing in Europe’s elite leagues, experienced a drastic turn of events following his transfer in January 2021. He found himself in a precarious situation, repeatedly unpaid by his club, a renowned team with a track record in European football, including the Champions League. The situation escalated when the club demoted him to the U21s in response to his complaints about unpaid wages.

In response to these challenges, the player, concerned for his safety and hindered by the possibility of local authorities intervening, fled the country. Manleys Solicitors were then appointed to assist him in terminating his playing contract. This legal journey began with a victory at the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber, which was then appealed by the club at the CAS. The club’s appeal aimed to seek compensation for the loss of a transfer fee from the player and his new club.

Manleys enlisted the expertise of Steven Flynn of Kings Chambers and 2 Temple Gardens, a foremost sports barrister in the UK, and his colleague, the promising Rosie Knight (Kings Chambers), for the appeal. The club’s appeal centred on whether the player had the legal right to leave the country and end his contract without prior notice, citing a contractual clause for a 14-days’ notice period and the FIFA RSTP’s stipulation of a 15-days’ notice for terminations related to wage non-payment.

The CAS decisively ruled in the player’s favour, recognising his justified termination of the contract. It dismissed the club’s arguments for insufficient notice, acknowledging that the player had effectively communicated the contract breach through discussions about his unpaid wages. Furthermore, the CAS found no valid reason for the club’s decision to relegate the player to the U21 team. As a result, the player was awarded significant compensation, covering unpaid wages, lost earnings at his new club, and an additional three months’ salary for the termination related to non-payment of wages.

Reflecting on the case’s intricacies, Steven Flynn noted the challenges posed by the differing national laws and regulatory frameworks. Mark Manley, Managing Director of Manleys, expressed his elation over the favourable outcome, drawing parallels between the player’s escape from the country and a James Bond film scenario. He praised the player for his outstanding court presence, the support from his agent Roberto De Fanti and the new club, and acknowledged the contributions of his Manleys team alongside Flynn and Knight for their determination and skill in achieving a commendable result.