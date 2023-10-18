Sehar Hussain Appointed as Associate Solicitor at Manleys

Manleys is pleased to announce the appointment of Sehar Hussain as an Associate Solicitor at its Chester office. Sehar completed her training and qualified with Tucker Turner Kingsley Wood LLP in London but later relocated to the North West to be closer to her family.

With 11 years of post-qualification experience (PQE), Sehar is an accomplished litigator who provides legal counsel to a diverse clientele, ranging from small businesses to corporate entities. Her client base includes high net worth individuals and prominent figures who value her expertise, discretion, and pragmatic approach to resolving disputes. Sehar offers guidance on a wide spectrum of legal matters, encompassing shareholder disputes, intellectual property issues, defamation and reputation management. She is well-versed in representing both claimants and defendants. Sehar is known for her personable nature and excellent client care skills, consistently delivering practical solutions to her clients on various commercial legal issues.

In addition to her law degree, Sehar holds a BSc (Hons) in Applied Biological Sciences.

Mark Manley, Managing Director of Manleys, commented, “My colleagues and I are really pleased to have Sehar on board. She has considerable commercial litigation experience from the large commercial firms she worked with in London and locally and has already made a great impact on our clients. She is already acting on a £multi-million property dispute in Holland Park in London as well as a difficult political issue in the North West.”

“We are fortunate to represent an impressive roster of clients, and we are meticulous in our recruitment process to ensure we find individuals with the right blend of legal expertise, client-centric skills, and entrepreneurial spirit. Sehar has quickly proven to be a valuable addition to our team, and our clients have responded positively to her. Her commitment to achieving excellent results for clients aligns perfectly with our firm’s ethos,” Mark Manley added.