Aluminium Doors Direct Unveils the Front Door Collection: Elevate Your Home’s Curb Appeal

Aluminium Doors Direct, renowned for their extensive range of bi-folding and sliding doors, has unveiled a captivating Front Door Collection that is set to make a lasting impression. Complementing their offerings in the Origin Range, these front door collections are engineered to enhance your home’s curb appeal. With exceptional craftsmanship and a plethora of customisable options, Aluminium Doors Direct ensures a seamless and tailored experience.

Matthew Leach, Director of Aluminium Doors Direct, is also providing his expertise through a comprehensive guide on selecting the perfect front door—a statement piece that sets the tone for your home.

Exploring Front Door Types

Leach explains, “Whether you’re replacing your door or building a home from scratch, your front door is the key to your home. It’s the first and last impression, so you want to ensure you’re choosing the right one. There are designs such as timber, PVC and Composite. However, aluminium is highly recommended by experts. These front doors have strong sustainability credentials since they contain an insulating core and can deliver low U-values. At the end of its long life, the material is also simple to recycle. Aluminium entrances are powder-coated, which requires no future touch-ups and is exceptionally low maintenance.”

Choosing the Right Size

“If you’re looking for a replacement door with the same dimensions, take measurements to ensure you get the proper product – this is especially important if you’re reusing the door frame.

“You could put in a bigger front door. An larger design will create a bold statement, but it will also provide greater space for wheelchairs and prams, as will a level threshold. Of course, the available space will determine the optimal door size for your property, and opening up the aperture may drastically increase expenditures.”

Mastering the Letterbox

Leach continues, “Front door design often includes consideration of your letterbox. To achieve a polished finish, match your letterbox to the handles and locks on your front door. Attention to such details enhances your home’s curb appeal. It’s important to ensure that your letterbox is energy-efficient, preventing heat from escaping or drafts from entering your home. For optimal energy efficiency, consider placing the post box away from the front door. Wall-mounted letterboxes come in various colors and styles, some even large enough to accommodate larger items.”

