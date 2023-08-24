Classic Candle Introduces MiniPot Wax Melts to Wholesale Buyers, Expanding Fragrance Offerings

Classic Candle, the renowned UK-based home fragrance brand, is excited to reveal the availability of their newly launched home fragrance product, MiniPot Wax Melts, to wholesale customers. These cost-effective wax melts offer high-quality home fragrances at remarkable value, providing consumers with an affordable means to indulge in their preferred scents.

Since their initial launch, the MiniPot Wax Melts range has flourished, encompassing a selection of more than 160 fragrances that span the spectrum of fresh, fruity, food-inspired, floral, and musk aromas. Additionally, Classic Candle has introduced an all-new fragrance category titled ‘Inspired By,’ which presents the brand’s renditions of popular perfume, aftershave, and fabric conditioner scents. Every fragrance is meticulously curated by the brand’s dedicated team, who take pride in offering something to appeal to everyone.

“The introduction of our MiniPot Wax Melts has been met with resounding success, eliciting enthusiastic feedback from our customers. After initially launching for direct consumer sales, we are thrilled to extend this offering to our valued wholesale partners,” states Michelle Porter, Managing Director of Classic Candle.

“Following enhancements to our manufacturing process, we are delighted to announce the availability of MiniPot Wax Melts for retail establishments. This addition promises not only an expanded array of choices for customers but also an enchanting experience that they will want to savour repeatedly. We are confident that this expansion will enrich the product lineup of our retail partners and contribute to their success with a suggested retail price of £1.99 per premium wax melt.”

The MiniPot Wax Melts are meticulously crafted from clean white wax, elegantly presented in the brand’s iconic packaging adorned with bold fragrance icons. The clean white aesthetic exudes modern elegance, and each MiniPot delivers a robust fragrance experience despite its compact size. Furthermore, the product is packaged in entirely recyclable pots, reflecting an environmentally conscious choice that is both vegan and pet-friendly.

Over the upcoming months, the brand aims to introduce hundreds of fragrances, continually developing new scent blends. The concept of offering budget-friendly wax melts has been nurtured by Classic Candle over the past few years, culminating in months of rigorous testing and the establishment of a new hand-poured production line. This effort has culminated in the joyous sight of customers finally embracing the new MiniPot Wax Melts within their homes.

“We’re tremendously enthusiastic about presenting an unparalleled variety of fragrances compared to any other UK producer,” exclaims Michelle. “We began with over 120 fragrances and quickly expanded to 160. Our objective is simple: to provide our esteemed wholesale partners with the opportunity to offer the most extensive range of fragrances available on the high street!”

Classic Candle’s MiniPot Wax Melts stand as a testament to the best-value wax melts in the UK market. The product caters to individuals who seek to immerse themselves in their preferred fragrances without straining their budgets. With the continuous release of new fragrances, customers will always find something novel to explore.

For further information about the Classic Candle Company, please visit www.ClassicCandle.com and stay connected through Facebook (facebook.com/ClassicCandleUK, Instagram (@ClassicCandleUK), and Twitter (@ClassicCandleUK).