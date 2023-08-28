Essential 10: Indispensable Items for Anticipating or Novice Parents, as Recommended by a Mum and Baby Boutique Proprietor

Expecting a baby is an exciting time filled with anticipation, whether you’re becoming a parent for the first time or already have children. Baby shopping adds to the joy, as you imagine your little one and their future.

Navigating the baby market can be overwhelming due to conflicting information on essential items for new parents. The rise of parent influencers and social media ads further complicates the process, often leading to purchases of unnecessary items that go unused.

Victoria Percy, owner of Bump Nursery Boutique in Northwich, offers a solution. Drawing from her experience as a mum and luxury boutique owner, she has compiled a list of 10 must-have items for new parents. These essentials ensure practicality, safety, and comfort for both babies and parents. The items are available at Bump Nursery Boutique:

Doona 2 in 1 Car Seat A space-saving, safe car seat that easily converts into a stroller. Additional accessories like an essentials bag, winter footmuff, and rain cover enhance its functionality. Cybex Cloud T i-size A popular infant car seat with a 180-degree rotation for easy onboarding and offboarding. It also boasts a fully lie-flat function outside the car and compatibility with various pram chassis, making it an ultimate travel system. Owlet Smart Baby Duo Monitoring System: This system measures baby’s heart rate and oxygen levels via a smart sock, providing parents with extra peace of mind during sleep. The accompanying Cam 2 allows remote monitoring through an app. Ultra Compact Travel Stroller: The Cybex Coya stroller is luxurious and suitable from birth. Lightweight, foldable, and designed for travel, it’s available in various fabric and frame options, including rose gold. Snuzpod4 Bedside Crib: Market-leading ‘next-to-me’ crib compatible with most beds. It offers a gentle reflux incline, rocking option, and a machine-washable mesh liner, promoting ease of feeding and sleep. SnuzPouch Baby Sleeping Bags: Baby sleeping bags eliminate confusion about what to wear to bed. SnuzPouch offers quick nappy changes and snug sleep in different temperatures. Purflo Sleep Tight Baby Bed: An approved alternative to baby nests, this portable bed improves sleep quality for babies both day and night. Dummy Clips: Stylish clips for dummies prevent loss, especially during travel. Neutrum Bear dummy clip is recommended for added convenience. Nappy Caddy: An organised solution for quick nappy changes, with compartments for essentials. Neutrum Bear Nappy Caddy is praised for accessibility. Cotbed: A wise investment, as cotbeds can convert into a bed for up to five years. Choices like CuddleCo Clara and SnuzKot Skandi offer lasting quality and style.

Upcoming Events: Victoria plans to support local parents-to-be through events. The upcoming meet-up on September 3 will provide welcome drinks, a goody bag, and insights into local services. Businesses like Birthwise Cheshire, Nurture Babies Cheshire, Sian Marie Photography, and Miracle View Ultrasound will participate, showcasing their offerings to attendees.

For more details and to book tickets, visit the Bump Nursery Boutique website. The Parents To Be Evening promises an opportunity to explore a range of baby products while engaging with valuable local resources.