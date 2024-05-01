Handicare and Age Co Unveil Study on Best Countries for Older Residents

Handicare, in collaboration with Age Co, has released a study identifying the best countries for older individuals to reside in. This research evaluated several factors, including the cost of living, healthcare quality, and retirement ages, to compile a comparative ranking of countries.

The findings indicate that Norway tops the list as the most favourable country for older people. Qatar, Finland, Malaysia, Sweden, and Japan also feature among the top five, whereas Botswana, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, and Hong Kong are at the lower end of the scale. The UK has been ranked 35th in this study.

The criteria used for these rankings included life expectancy, health care index score, societal safety score (global peace index), happiness index score, cost of living index score, property prices index score, and the retirement age for men and women.

Despite its 35th position overall, the UK is rated highly, within the top 20, in terms of healthcare, the property price to income ratio, and happiness levels.

For a detailed breakdown of the rankings, analyses, and findings, the full article can be accessed at www.ageukmobility.co.uk/mobility-news/article/what-is-the-best-country-to-live-for-older-people.