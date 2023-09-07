Love Island tops the list of most complained about TV shows of 2023, as the top ten is revealed. 

According to a new analysis, Love Island has been revealed as the most complained about TV show of 2023.

Online casino site Casino Alpha analysed Ofcom Audience Complaint data between January and August 2023 to determine which TV shows have received the most complaints from viewers.

Love Island was revealed to be the most complained about TV show of 2023, with a staggering 4,333 total Ofcom complaints across the two series that have aired on ITV2 so far this year.

The most critical response to a single episode followed the ‘Movie Night’ episode, which aired on 9 July this year and resulted in 957 complaints. According to the public watchdog, most of these complaints were in response to the alleged bullying of Scott by the other islanders.

A further 913 complaints were made in response to Love Island’s 25 July episode, which saw Mitch take to the stage for the ‘Grafties’. They generated a number of complaints surrounding bullying behaviour towards his co-star Abi.

The ten most complained about TV shows of 2023

Rank Programme Service Total number of complaints 1. Love Island ITV2 4,333 2. The Jeremy Vine Show Channel 5 2,250 3. Naked Education Channel 4 1,413 4. Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat Channel 4 801 5. Britain’s Got Talent ITV1 728 6. Scared of the Dark Channel 4 302 7. Good Morning Britain ITV1 155 8. Coronation Street ITV1 144 9. Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway ITV1 130 10. Dancing on Ice ITV1 112

While Love Island was the most complained about TV show, it failed to take the top spot overall, which goes to King Charles III: The Coronation. Coverage of the event recorded a staggering 8,389 Ofcom complaints between 6 and 22 May.

Ofcom states that most of these complaints were in response to a comment by Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh, who referred to the balcony of Royal Family members as ‘terribly white’ during her live coverage of the event.

Many viewers were also upset by the presence of disgraced royal Prince Andrew at the ceremony, as well as the disruption to the normal viewing schedule of other programmes.

The Jeremy Vine Show, which broadcasts on Channel 5, was the second most complained about TV show, recording 2,250 complaints. All of these complaints were in response to an episode that aired on 13 March, in which the host and his guests made several inaccurate comments during a debate over junior doctor pay increases.

Channel 4’s Naked Education, hosted by Anna Richardson and Love Island’s Dr Alex George takes the third spot, with 1,413 Ofcom complaints. The series, which aimed to promote ‘body positivity,’ came under fire in April this year, after many viewers felt it was extremely inappropriate to show naked adult bodies to teenagers as part of the series.

The one-off satirical mockumentary, Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat, came fourth with 801 complaints. The show followed food presenter Greg Wallace touring a fake food factory in Lincolnshire that claimed to produce lab-grown meat from human flesh. However, it failed to hit the mark, receiving a mixed reception from viewers, with many feeling it was offensive and in poor taste.

ITV1 mainstay Britain’s Got Talent ranked fifth, totalling 728 Ofcom complaints. Most of these complaints (394) followed an episode that aired on 16 April, in which stuntman Thomas Vu, attempted to solve a Rubik’s Cube in front of the judges whilst set on fire.

Viewers took to Twitter, stating that ITV was irresponsible for broadcasting this in front of younger viewers, with many also feeling it was offensive to the families of burn victims and survivors.

Channel 4’s reality show, Scared of the Dark, hosted by Danny Dyer, ranked sixth with 302 complaints, while Good Morning Britain came seventh, receiving 155 complaints.

Coronation Street (144 complaints), Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (130 complaints) and Dancing on Ice (112 complaints) take the eighth, ninth and tenth spots.

The 20 most complained about broadcasts of 2023

Rank Programme Service Total number of complaints 1. King Charles III: The Coronation ITV1 8,389 2. Love Island ITV2 4,333 3. The Jeremy Vine Show Channel 5 2,250 4. Ant Payne Capital FM 1,430 5. Naked Education Channel 4 1,413 6. Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat Channel 4 801 7. ITV Racing: Grand National Festival ITV1 746 8. Britain’s Got Talent ITV1 728 9. Scared of the Dark Channel 4 302 10. The Alternative Match Of The Day GB News 222 11. Good Morning Britain ITV1 155 12. Headliners GB News 151 13. Coronation Street ITV1 144 14. Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway ITV1 130 15. Dancing on Ice ITV1 112 16. The Brit Awards 2023 ITV1 106 17. Laurence Fox GB News 177 18. ITV News London ITV1 London 91 19. Gogglebox Channel 4 88 20. This Morning ITV1 66

Tudor Turiceanu, CEO of CasinoAlpha.com, commented on the findings, saying,

“Love Island has received backlash from viewers on multiple occasions over the years for how it has handled issues of bullying and misogynistic behaviour among the islanders.

“While this year’s series generated fewer complaints this last year, it appears that there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure the villa remains a safe space for its contestants.”

“It’s also worth noting that Ofcom only reports broadcasts that have received more than 50 public complaints, so there are likely many individual episodes that generated concern yet are unaccounted for.”