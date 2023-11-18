New Study By Companion Stairlifts Shows Most Common Names Since 1904

UNITED KINGDOM, 17 November 2023 – official government statistics were analysed in the study to create a unique historical ranking
A new study by Companion Stairlifts has shown the most popular names for males and females since 1904.
A searchable database also reveals how popular some names are in comparison to others. It’s really interesting to see which names are more popular than others, especially when comparing across different generations.
The study revealed:
- James is the most popular boy’s name since 1904
- Elizabeth is the most popular girl’s name since 1904
- Myles is the least popular boy’s name since 1904
- Sybil is the least popular girl’s name since 1904
- Jack is the most popular boy’s name of the last 25 years
- Emily is the most popular girl’s name of the last 25 years
The most popular boys’ names since the 1900s are:
- James
- Thomas
- William
- David
- George
The most popular girls’ names since the 1900s are:
- Elizabeth
- Sarah
- Mary
- Catherine
- Margaret
To view the comprehensive analysis and findings in further detail, read through the full article here:
