New Study By Companion Stairlifts Shows Most Common Names Since 1904

UNITED KINGDOM, 17 November 2023 – official government statistics were analysed in the study to create a unique historical ranking



A searchable database also reveals how popular some names are in comparison to others. It’s really interesting to see which names are more popular than others, especially when comparing across different generations.

The study revealed:

James is the most popular boy’s name since 1904

Elizabeth is the most popular girl’s name since 1904

Myles is the least popular boy’s name since 1904

Sybil is the least popular girl’s name since 1904

Jack is the most popular boy’s name of the last 25 years

Emily is the most popular girl’s name of the last 25 years

The most popular boys’ names since the 1900s are:

James Thomas William David George

The most popular girls’ names since the 1900s are:

Elizabeth Sarah Mary Catherine Margaret