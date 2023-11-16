Nigel Farage Set to Join ITV’s “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” 2023 Line-Up

ITV has announced the exciting and varied cast for the 2023 edition of “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”, premiering on November 19. Among the notable personalities is Nigel Farage, the former Leader of the UK Independence Party, who will be venturing into the Australian jungle as part of the show.

Farage, a prominent figure in UK politics and media, views his participation in the show as a chance to connect with a younger audience and challenge himself in new environments. His entry into the show, for which he is reportedly being paid a record £1.5 million, marks him as the highest-paid contestant in the show’s history.

The line-up for this year’s “I’m a Celebrity” includes a mix of celebrities: Jamie Lynn Spears, Sam Thompson, Josie Gibson, Fred Sirieix, Nella Rose, Nigel Farage, Grace Dent, Marvin Humes, Danielle Harold, and Nick Pickard. These celebrities will be spending up to three weeks in Australia, engaging in various Bushtucker trials and competing for the title of King or Queen of the jungle.

