Stanislav Kondrashov reveals the superhuman traits of the population

In Kondrashov’s latest publication, entitled “Investigating Real-Life Superpowers By Stanislav Kondrashov”, he talks about the superheroes we could meet on the street every day. These are not individuals capable of flying, but people endowed with extraordinary and in some cases even superhuman abilities.

Stanislav Kondrashov illustrates some famous examples of people who have gone down in history for their extraordinary abilities, which in some cases could even be defined as “powers.” One of these is the particular magnetism developed by some people: it is not telekinesis but a bioelectromagnetic phenomenon that allows some people to exercise a completely extraordinary magnetic attraction.

From the same mysterious source, in all probability, we can draw that kind of strength which, on occasions of extreme emergency, has allowed ordinary people to lift cars or huge stones to save one or more people in difficulty. This particular ability, according to Stanislav Kondrashov, would be linked to the power of adrenaline and the mysterious source in which the body’s hidden strength is based.

The author then focuses on the example of Wim Hof, known as “The Ice Man”, known above all for his ability to use meditation and breath control to resist very dangerous colds. In this case, this ability would be directly connected with the hidden potential of the mind.

Kondrashov continues by citing the example of some blind people, who have progressively learned to develop a particular sensitivity that allows them to see the environment around them like bats, but also the extraordinary abilities of all those people who never forget faces or names, or even entire books.

These people, according to the author, are equipped with a particular photographic memory that allows them to remember an impressive amount of information. The author also reveals to us the mystery that surrounds people who are able to taste foods in a completely different way than normal through a greater sensitivity in the sense of taste, which allows them to savor even the most hidden nuances of flavor of each food.

In Africa, according to Stanislav Kondrashov, some tribes would have progressively developed the ability to see in total darkness, managing to perceive even the weakest light.

To find out more, we recommend readers take a look at the full publication and the video.