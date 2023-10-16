A Comeback is on the Cards for Traditional Marketing Methods, According to Stannp

As email inboxes reach a point of ‘spam overload’, direct mail supplier Stannp.com predicts that traditional methods of communication will make a comeback.

Amongst the businesses opting for direct mail to reach their customers and encourage them to return online to complete their purchase are healthy food delivery firms and fashion businesses. Elsewhere in the estate agency and utilities industries, companies are sending letters and postcards with QR codes to offer easy digital access.

In fact, some retailers are now using physical letters to send their abandoned cart reminders, including a picture of the items left behind in the customers’ digital shopping baskets.

Data released by Statista revealed that as of 2023, Brits are sent 6.9 billion spam emails every day.

Sam Heaton, CEO at Stannp.com said: “The number of people opening marketing emails has gone off a cliff – essentially we have reached spam overload, so firms are reverting to more traditional methods again.

“We have so many options to communicate now. Our devices are constantly pinging with notifications from email, SMS, WhatsApp, Messenger, and social media channels, and an increasing number of people actively try to ‘switch off’ from digital communications, with the rise of ad blockers and spam filters.

“Around 45 per cent of emails are now considered spam and consumers are becoming more selective over which emails they stay subscribed to.

“It’s almost too much effort to be constantly deleting emails, let alone reading and then taking action.”

Stannp.com provides business-to-business direct mail services and helps over 40,000 customers grow revenue, retain and offer updates to customers, and drive reviews.

Sam added: “Junk mail is now email with Gen Z. They rarely get a real letter sent to them and they react differently to older generations who remember a world before email.

“Advertising mail has grown by 42 per cent in the last five years and on average advertising mail is kept in a household for 17 days.

“Conversely, 57 per cent of email addresses are being abandoned as there is simply too much junk email. People are creating email addresses solely for marketing emails and never have any intention to even login to these accounts.

Established in June 2014, Stannp.com was created with the purpose of offering a SaaS solution to direct mail, offering companies a fully digital, integrated solution to their direct mail needs.

The company advocates the use of QR codes on a letter, which serve multiple purposes. As well as allowing businesses to direct recipients straight to a designated webpage, they enable tracking features that work to construct insightful reports on direct mail campaigns by monitoring how many clients have scanned the code.

Sam continued: “Whilst it might be harder to track the ‘open’ rate of direct mail, the Stannp.com platform allows you track the mail you send from production, through the postal system and shows when it has been delivered to the recipient.

“On average, Stannp.com can see our customers experience an average QR Code scan rate of over 15 per cent.

“We find that the call-to-action on the QR code is as impactful as the subject line on an email.”