Innovative Advertising Group Set to Reshape the Agency Sector

An avant-garde agency collective is gearing up to redefine the traditional agency framework. In the next 12 to 18 months, ONQOR Group is set on an ambitious path to amalgamate agencies from the UK, EU, and US, with the goal of forming a comprehensive service group with a workforce of 1,500 professionals.

In collaboration with an investment fund, this innovative venture will focus on the acquisition of agencies specialising in marketing, creativity, production, and public relations, all orchestrated from their soon-to-be-established headquarters in Farringdon, London.

Joe Kaul, CEO of ONQOR Group, shared his vision: “At present, the agency landscape is incredibly fragmented and ripe for a new group to service clients of all sizes and nature. Our ambition is to grow a multidisciplinary group with the best talent in the industry, backed by proprietary AI solutions.”

The marketing industry has long faced issues related to employee retention and wellbeing. ONQOR Group aims to address these concerns by forming a network of agencies that operate ethically and prioritize the happiness and satisfaction of their staff. Kaul emphasised the group’s commitment by stating they will “leverage proprietary AI technologies to maximise efficacy for clients, whilst ensuring all stakeholders are treated with respect and dignity.”

Joe Kaul is the founder and CEO of B-Corp creative agency ONQOR and is Forbes 30u30 in Marketing & Advertising. The fund is a family investment firm with over 100 acquisitions across eleven countries.

Acquisition announcements to follow. Head to ONQOR.group for more information.