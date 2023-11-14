UK CRM Agency Fuelius Opens New Office in USA

Fuelius, a leading consultancy headquartered in the UK, specialising in digital transformation, marketing automation, and CRM implementation, is delighted to announce the exciting launch of its new operations in the United States. Boasting a remarkable 26-year history of delivering cutting-edge digital transformation and customer acquisition solutions, this milestone signifies a significant leap forward in Fuelius’ quest to become the trusted digital partner for mid-market and enterprise clients globally.

As an esteemed HubSpot Elite Partner and a distinguished Umbraco Gold Partner, Fuelius brings a wealth of expertise in handling complex use cases, digital transformation, third-party system integration, and customer acquisitions. The expansion into the United States will further enable Fuelius to deliver top-notch service to an expanding roster of international clients.

Paul Earnden, Managing Director at Fuelius, expresses, “The United States offers a multitude of opportunities for innovation and growth, which we have been lucky enough to explore over the last few years. We’re not just opening a new office; we’re laying the foundation for what we believe will be a transformative phase for Fuelius and our clients. This expansion represents an exhilarating chapter in our journey to become a pivotal digital partner for businesses across the globe. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with even more global organisations to shape the future of digital transformation and CRM strategies.”

Fuelius’ decision to enter the United States is driven by the increasing demand for their specialised solutions among American businesses. As an Elite HubSpot Partner, Fuelius brings extensive experience in inbound marketing, sales, and customer service solutions. Their status as an Umbraco Gold Partner solidifies their expertise in content management and digital platforms.

Fuelius also places a strong emphasis on security and quality management, holding certifications such as ISO 27001, ISO 9001, and Cyber Essentials. These certifications not only underscore the consultancy’s commitment to data protection, quality assurance, and cybersecurity protocols but also position them excellently to assist mid-market and enterprise American organisations in navigating the digital landscape.