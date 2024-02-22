EsteCapelli Pioneers Exosome Hair Transplant Method, Transforming Hair Loss Treatment

EsteCapelli Medical Solutions, at the forefront of healthcare innovation in Europe, has introduced the Exosome hair transplant method, a groundbreaking development in the fight against hair loss. This advanced technique employs exosome plasmas, rich in proteins from umbilical cord blood, to encourage cell regeneration in the transplant area and enhance hair follicle growth and strength through signalling molecules.

EsteCapelli, a leader in the field of hair transplantation and regenerative health in Europe, proudly unveils the Exosome hair transplant method, the latest in a series of technological and therapeutic breakthroughs for hair loss. Led by the esteemed Mehmet Hanifi Kutlar, EsteCapelli has integrated the Exosome hair therapy, greatly improving the outcomes of hair transplants and ensuring the growth of hair that is both healthier and more natural-looking.

Exosomes have quickly risen to prominence in the realm of hair aesthetic improvement and restoration, with their effectiveness supported by a growing body of scientific evidence. These plasma exosomes, acting as natural agents for hair regeneration, stimulate cellular growth in the transplant area and boost hair follicle development through effective signalling.

Fusing Scientific Breakthroughs with Modern Technology in Hair Restoration

Exosome therapy taps into the extraordinary potential of exosomes from cells in optimal conditions to deliver precise therapeutic results. This therapy is essential in hair transplantation, aiding in the development, growth, and maintenance of hair follicles, using exosomes from cord blood that are laden with proteins, growth factors, and minerals, crucial for healthier hair growth.

Mehmet Hanifi Kutlar shared his insights on the adoption of this method at EsteCapelli, stating, “The intersection of science and high technology with years of experience is a breakthrough in hair restoration. Science has almost reached its peak in hair transplantation technology.”

Innovating the Hair Transplantation Process and Post-Operative Recovery

Exosomes from umbilical cord blood plasma address a significant challenge in the recovery process following hair transplantation. The Exosome treatment method facilitates the grafts’ seamless integration into their new environment, promoting the growth of healthier hair, and representing a significant innovation in hair transplant technology. Mehmet Hanifi Kutlar remarked, “For patients looking for the best hair transplant method, Exosome hair treatment makes it possible to get more effective results in a shorter time.”

A Record of Excellence: Over 15,000 Successful Procedures

EsteCapelli, a global ambassador for Turkey’s health tourism and a leading health service exporter to 47 countries, remains at the cutting edge of hair transplantation and aesthetic surgery, bringing the latest treatments to its patients. EsteCapelli, under the guidance of Mehmet Hanifi Kutlar, a prominent hair transplant specialist and Medical Director, is committed to patient satisfaction, having delivered over 15,000 successful treatments worldwide. He declared, “As EsteCapelli, we have once again proven our commitment to offer the most advanced technology and the best results with the Exosome hair transplant method. This innovation reinforces our leading position in our field. Anyone who wants to open the door to a happy future can benefit from the end-to-end hair transplantation service offered by EsteCapelli in Istanbul.”

