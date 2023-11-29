Smart Reporting partners with 3M Health Information Systems in North American expansion

Smart Reporting, a prominent German technology company specialising in radiology and pathology reporting announces an extended partnership with 3M Health Information Systems (HIS). 3M™ M*Modal Fluency for Imaging is a key player in radiology reporting and workflow management within the United States, Canada, and other English speaking nations. This expanded collaboration builds upon the existing arrangement between the two companies in global markets, now encompassing the United States. The alliance will grant existing and prospective 3M Fluency for Imaging clients access to advanced technology and innovative solutions, aiming to streamline radiology reporting processes with enhanced efficiency.

The use of AI in diagnostic imaging and usage of real-world data plays a major role in improving patient care and transforming healthcare systems across the globe. Smart Reporting already provides necessary solutions for this transformation: a voice enabled synoptic reporting solution, which provides the framework for automation and actionable data collection. The vendor-neutral offering is applicable in many clinical areas (radiology, pathology, oncology), receiving and exploiting the outputs of AI for automated workflows, to unifying the workflow by extracting all the relevant information from the integrating systems of the largest manufacturers (including Siemens Healthineers, General Electric, Canon and many more). Smart Reporting’s software is currently available in nine languages and more than 16,000 clinicians worldwide use the medical reporting solution. They benefit from time-saving through receiving and exploiting the outputs of AI and automated workflow integration.

With 3M HIS, Smart Reporting now has a partner with focus on English speaking countries and a strong position in North America as well as a relevant presence in Australia and the UK. 3M Fluency for Imaging is ranked #1 Best in KLAS, Speech Recognition, Front-End Imaging for 2023, 2022 and 2020 and offers integrated reporting workflow extensions (including peer review and worklist). 3M HIS has over a decade of experience in radiology reporting and workflow management solutions – used daily in clinical practice.

Complementary solutions for smarter workflow

High performing 3M Fluency for Imaging and Smart reporting’s synoptic reporting are complementary solutions that can help reduce administrative overload and empower radiologists with advanced speech-driven reporting and optimized workflow management. Both companies are committed to increasing value to elevate radiology in the continuum of care by delivering quality without compromising efficiency.

“We are very excited about this deeper collaboration between our two companies,” said Professor Wieland Sommer, Smart Reporting founder and Co-CEO. “3M Fluency for Imaging complements our portfolio and enables us to better serve U.S. and international clients and patients.”

“Our both solutions span the entire clinical documentation lifecycle, which means the drive to quality without compromising efficiency is central to all our services. Together we are forming a basis for successful worldwide distribution – for the benefit of our clients and patients” adds Peter Vanovertveld, Co-CEO of Smart Reporting.

“We are focused on bringing greater efficiency and innovation into the reporting workflow and this collaboration increases the number of radiologists who can benefit from our leading-edge solutions worldwide,” said Michael Ristau, 3M HIS Vice President Global Marketing and International Growth Officer.

Caption (from left to right): Scott Mantle, Corporate Business Manager, Imaging, 3M Health Information Systems; Simon McCulloch, Country Lead AUS/NZ, Clinician Solutions, 3M Health Information Systems; Peter Vanovertveld, Co-CEO, Smart Reporting; Lynn Nero, Senior Product Owner, Imaging, 3M Health Information Systems; Wieland Sommer, Founder and Co-CEO, Smart Reporting; Erik Van Hoeymissen, VP of Global Business Development, Clinician Solutions; 3M Health Information Systems, Russ Cardwell, National Sales Executive, Imaging, 3M Health Information Systems; Doug Gilbert, Senior Implementation Manager, 3M Health Information Systems.

About Smart Reporting

Smart Reporting was founded in 2014 by Wieland Sommer, Professor of Radiology with a Master’s in Public Health (Harvard, US). The company was established in Munich with the vision of harnessing the value of medical data for better decision-making and treatment. Today, it has an interdisciplinary team of more than 80 doctors, data scientists and software engineers who develop software from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Brazil based on their detailed understanding of clinical workflows. The company’s multilingual software for structured diagnostics in radiology and pathology is used by more than 16,000 physicians in over 90 countries.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what’s possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we’re working to improve lives and make what’s next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.