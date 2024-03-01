Sofia Gillani Unveils Debut Album ‘Pieces Of Me’

Emerging talent Sofia Gillani has unveiled her first album, ‘Pieces of Me’. This debut work narrates her personal and professional growth within the music scene, drawing from various life experiences. Gillani’s unique musical approach combines diverse vocal genres, offering an authentic auditory experience that fosters a profound connection among her audience.

Sofia embarked on her musical voyage at the tender age of 9, starring as the lead in the musical “Evita” and performing the renowned track “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina”. The show was a resounding success, celebrated at the Oliver Awards for four consecutive nights. Sofia is at the helm of her musical journey, independently writing, producing, and directing her work, with balladeers like Sia, Adele, and Ariana Grande serving as her muses.

Her inaugural single, “Ain’t a Game”, features a self-directed, animated music video that stands out for its creativity and has been nominated at various film festivals. Sofia’s father, Asif, has played a pivotal role in her musical pursuits, aiding in the composition and recording of her songs.

Since 2020, Sofia Gillani, a dynamic singer/songwriter from London, has been enchanting audiences with her empowering tunes and visually compelling videos. With a string of successful singles, including ‘Water Run Dry’ which gained recognition on BBC Introducing, Sofia’s vibrant pop music is making an impact globally. Her live performances, from Westfield London to Haslemere Fringe and Luton Pride, have consistently impressed, solidifying her status as an upcoming pop icon.

Sofia stated: “Pieces of Me is exactly what it says it is an all-encompassing journey of me as an artist through ‘pieces’ – fragments of the human experience. As I progress through the tracks, you listen to progress in me as an artist. It’s a variety of genres, these are different experiences collectively coming together with one sole purpose, to bring a safe space yet constantly challenge and evoke emotion.

“I believe that music is one of the deepest forms of connection there is. When you canʼt find the words, thereʼs music. I believe everyone has an experience, if not multiple, where music was the only thing they needed at a certain moment and this collection is a series of moments in mine – and because its so personal, it means a lot to me to release and share it.

“Music connects us, music is an identity, our musical tastes make us different. Itʼs so hugely personal yet universal. Pieces of me begins that connection to the world through my lens – and I thank all who have been with me on my journey, or who are just beginning to be.”

Set for release on March 18th, Gillani’s debut album ‘Pieces of Me’ is produced by Bal Kumar of Frequency Records.