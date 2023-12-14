Ancient Ship’s Cargo Discovered Near Renowned Sea Cave by Experts

Experts have uncovered fragments believed to be part of a Neolithic-era ship’s cargo on the seabed near a well-known sea cave.

These artefacts, crafted from obsidian, are thought to date back over 4,000 years.

Obsidian, a dark volcanic glass, forms when lava solidifies exceptionally quickly.

It was often termed the “black gold of the Stone Age,” and it was used for creating cutting tools.

Located over 40 metres underwater, these remnants were discovered by Naples Police’s underwater unit in October.

The initial retrieval mission occurred on 20 November, close to the famed Grotta Bianca sea cave in Capri, Italy.

The first item retrieved was an obsidian core, roughly 28x20x15cm in size and weighing about 8kg.

This piece, displaying signs of chiselling and craftsmanship, was examined by underwater archaeologists.

It will undergo cleaning and restoration processes.

Authorities are planning to conduct a more thorough seabed exploration to locate the ship’s hull and additional cargo.

To date, no Neolithic hull has been discovered in the Mediterranean.

The anticipated recovery efforts aim to enhance knowledge about ancient life in Capri and the broader Mediterranean region.

The oldest known intact shipwreck is a Greek merchant ship, discovered over a mile deep in the Black Sea, about 50 miles from the Bulgarian coast, dating back 2,400 years.

