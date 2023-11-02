“Bark! The Herald Angels Sing!” – Harrods Offers £73 Dog Treat Advent Calendar for Discerning Canines.

In the festive lead-up to Christmas, Harrods has unveiled a luxurious £73 advent calendar filled with delectable treats specially designed for posh pooches.

This canine calendar boasts an assortment of 24 lavish treats, featuring a tempting selection of bones, dog-friendly truffles, and even macarons, all aimed at pampering your furry friend.

Crafted by Bonne Et Filou, a French-inspired luxury brand catering exclusively to dogs, this indulgent advent calendar is housed in a cardboard casing adorned with charming artwork showcasing various dog breeds in a whimsical Christmas setting. Among the depicted breeds are a corgi and a sausage dog, both seen relishing the included macarons in the festive illustration.

The calendar includes 12 scrumptious dog bones adorned with yoghurt and festive green and red sprinkles, as well as eight delectable luxury truffles that are entirely safe for canine consumption. Additionally, four dog-friendly macarons grace the selection, crafted from a blend of peanut butter, oat flour, and coconut oil.

Despite containing only 24 treats, this opulent calendar does come with a rather substantial price tag. The product listing reads, “Dogs are the year-round gift that keeps giving, so why not treat them to something extra special this Christmas? Bonne et Filou’s Dog Treat Advent Calendar is packed with 24 delectable treats for your dog – truffles, dog bones, and macarons, all handmade in the USA from the best locally sourced ingredients. You’ll have them eating out of your hand after this delicious gift.”

