Centenarian Credits Beans for Her 115-Year Lifespan

A 115-year-old woman attributes her remarkable longevity to a diet rich in beans.

Helena Pereira dos Santos, a great-grandmother of 15, recently celebrated this significant age milestone surrounded by her family.

Born in 1908, Helena’s life predates notable events like the Titanic’s sinking in 1912 and the onset of WW1 in 1914.

She credits her strength and longevity to her consistent consumption of beans.

Helena also emphasizes the importance of adequate sleep, regular exercise, and a joyful outlook.

Remarkably, despite her age, Helena is described by her family as still being active, mentally sharp, and independent.

Residing in Rio das Pedras, northwest of São Paulo, Brazil, Helena actively participates in her daily life, often accompanying her granddaughter to the market and enjoying regular walks.

She maintains a tradition of an annual 170-mile pilgrimage to the National Sanctuary of Aparecida, the world’s largest cathedral, located in Aparecida, Brazil.

Before retiring, Helena worked as a midwife and seamstress.

Her granddaughter, Adriana, notes that Helena still repairs clothing and is adept at crafting rag dolls.

Helena was born on a farm in Nova Itarana and got married at the age of 26. Her husband passed away in 2004 at the age of 103.

The couple had six children, ten grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren, though most of her children have passed away.

Helena recalls an encounter with a Spiritist psychiatrist in her youth, who prophesied that she would live beyond 100 years.

As of a 2020 interview, Helena’s only medication was for high blood pressure.

The Guinness World Records lists María Branyas Morera of Spain, aged 116, as the oldest living person.

Disclaimers:

This content and images have been licensed to use by Jam Press, edited and syndicated by https://www.znewsservice.com/.

Should you have any questions relating to this content please get in touch with Jam Press via https://www.jampress.co.uk/contact-us/