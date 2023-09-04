Fortunate Lorry Driver Lands £20,000 Lottery Win Following a Pre-Nap Ticket Purchase

An unexpected stroke of luck turned Bryan Hensley’s routine nap into an unforgettable moment when the 32-year-old lorry driver from Bryant, Arkansas, won a substantial £20,000 ($25,000 USD) prize from a lottery ticket he purchased before resting.

While journeying through Iowa, Bryan took a chance on a $5 Cash Spectacular lottery ticket. Little did he know that this impromptu decision would alter the course of his night.

Upon returning to his truck to settle in for some much-needed sleep, Bryan nonchalantly checked the ticket he had bought earlier. To his astonishment, the numbers on the ticket were anything but ordinary.

In his own words to lottery officials: “I wasn’t really expecting it to be a winner. I was just trying to get back to the truck to go to sleep. I scanned it, and I couldn’t believe it. I saw a comma and a bunch of zeroes, and I thought, ‘Is this real?’ I almost felt like I was on a ‘Candid Camera’ episode.”

In a remarkable twist of fate, Bryan had indeed secured the top prize of $25,000.

Lottery officials shared, “He promptly reached out to close family and friends, and even informed his boss to reroute his journey through Cedar Rapids to claim his prize.”

On Tuesday, 29th August, Bryan officially claimed his well-deserved winnings. He intends to put the cash to good use by paying off debts and building up savings.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Pilot Travel Center in Altoona, situated around 120 miles southwest of Cedar Rapids and within the Des Moines metropolitan region. This incident serves as a testament to the unforeseen joy that can come from even the most routine activities.