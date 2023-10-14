How to watch Tszyu vs Mendoza Live: Showtime Boxing, Start Time and Date, Streaming in US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand

History will be witnessed on Sunday, October 15, as WBO World Champion Tim Tszyu will defend his title against the fierce WBC interim champion, Brian Mendoza, on the Gold Coast. Tim Tszyu became the WBO champion last month when he was upgraded from interim holder when Jermell Charlo faced Canelo Alvarez.

Tim Tszyu recently ascended to the WBO champion status, following his promotion from interim holder, a change prompted by Jermell Charlo’s showdown with Canelo Alvarez. The question now lingers: Can the Australian sensation successfully defend his title against Brian Mendoza? Discover all the essential details leading up to the Tszyu vs. Mendoza match. Tszyu vs. Mendoza Fight Date and Start Time Date: Saturday, October 14 (Sunday, October 15 in Australia)

Time: 12:30 p.m. AEST (Sunday) / 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. UK

Main event ringwalks (approx): To be announced The event is scheduled to commence at 12:30 p.m. AEST on Sunday, 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and 3:30 a.m. in the United Kingdom. The exact timing for the main event ringwalks is yet to be confirmed. Where to Watch Tszyu vs. Mendoza U.S.: Showtime

UK: Details pending

The fight will unfold at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia. Can Tszyu defend his newly acquired title in this promising showdown? Stay tuned to find out.

How to Watch Tszyu vs Mendoza in different country

In Australia, fans can stream the event through Foxtel, Fox Sports, and Nine. Kayo Sports will stream the preliminary card, while Kayo PPV ($59.95) and Pay-Per-View will stream the main event.

In the United Kingdom, Showtime, Fox Sports, and Paramount+ will stream the action. Paramount+ provides a 7-day free trial and then costs $11.99 per month.

Tszyu vs Mendoza Fight Preview

Tim Tszyu

Record and Bio

* Nationality: Australian

* Date of birth: November 2, 1994

* Height: 5′ 8.5″

* Reach: 72″

* Total fights: 23

* Record: 23-0 (17 KOs)

28-year-old Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) is not just riding the wave; he is the wave this year. The Sydney-born boxer started his exceptional run last year by beating U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha.

Earlier this year, he gave a show-stopping performance against Tony Harrison, which earned him the interim title. Then, in his most recent bout in June, he knocked out Carlos Ocampo in the first round.

“I’m expecting a war, and I’m expecting Mendoza to test me more than any other fighter,” Tszyu said.

“He has power in both hands and has shown he thrives off being that underdog, so I doubt coming to Australia will bother him, but don’t expect a single person to be cheering for him…

“The road to undisputed continues, it’s just going to take a little longer. But trust me, the journey to get there will be way sweeter.” Australian further said.

Brian Mendoza

Bio and Record

* Nationality: American

* Date of birth: February 13, 1994

* Height: 5′ 10″

* Reach: 70″

* Total fights: 24

* Record: 22-2 (16 KOs)

Brian Mendoza (22-2, 16 KOs) turned pro in 2014. He delivered a jaw-dropping knockout against the undefeated Sebastian Fundora in April.

Under the guidance of renowned trainer Ismael Salas, Mendoza’s on a roll, and with beginning his career with 18 straight wins, he is looking sharper than ever.

Coming to the fight, he is on an impressive three-fight winning streak, beating Ben Whittaker, Jeison Rosario, and Sebastian Fundora, all via knockout.

“I bring something to the table that the guy has never seen before,” Mendoza said at a press conference.

“I can be slick, I can come forward, I can box. I do a little of everything.”

Also on the card, several exciting matchups are lined up this Sunday, including Sam Goodman vs. Miguel Flores, Nathaniel May vs. Jackson Jon England, Shanell Dargan vs. Amber Amelia, Toese Vousiutu vs. Julius Lloyd Long, and others.

Tszyu vs Mendoza: Fight Card

* Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza (For Tszyu’s WBO light middleweight title)

* Sam Goodman vs. Miguel Flores (Featherweight)

* Nathaniel May vs. Jackson Jon England (For the vacant IBF Australasian super-featherweight title)

* Sergei Vorobev vs. Wade Ryan (Light middleweight)

* Shanell Dargan vs. Amber Amelia (Super bantamweight)

* Hassan Hamdan vs. Danvers Cuschieri (Welterweight)

* Toese Vousiutu vs. Julius Long (Heavyweight)