Man Spots Possible UFO in Holiday Photos Taken at UFO Hotspot

A man had an unexpected surprise when he discovered what he believes could be a flying saucer in his holiday pictures.

The area where this discovery was made is often referred to as ‘UFO Valley’ due to the frequent reports of alien sightings.

Néstor González had visited the region for research related to the local wildlife and nature, and he also conducted some stargazing during his trip.

During his stay in the area, while capturing photos of his surroundings, Néstor noticed something unusual in the pictures.

Upon closer examination, he spotted what appeared to be a disc-shaped object among the clouds in the sky.

The mysterious object can be seen in several of his photos, all taken in Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Residents have given the area the nickname ‘UFO Valley’ due to the numerous sightings of unidentified flying objects reported in the region.

