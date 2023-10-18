Studio Flat with Unconventional Kitchen Toilet and Shower Rented for £800 per Month

A studio flat with an unusual toilet arrangement in the kitchen is on the rental market for £800 per Month. The compact flat also features a small shower in the kitchen area. Despite its limited space, it offers a separate kitchen with a sink and a washing machine. However, the flat has no dedicated bathroom, and the toilet and shower are integrated into the kitchen without a privacy door.

The studio flat is located in Harrow, West London, and is being listed by PropertyHub on Zoopla. The advertised price includes council tax and water bills, but tenants will be responsible for their electricity bills. Additionally, a £920 deposit is required.

The listing does not explicitly mention the unconventional bathroom setup. Still, it highlights the flat’s spaciousness and proximity to local amenities, including access to public transport via the North Harrow and Harrow on the Hill stations, which serve the Metropolitan and Piccadilly lines.

This unique arrangement of a kitchen toilet and shower in a studio flat has generated attention due to its unusual layout and compact living space.

Disclaimers:

This content and images have been licensed to use by Jam Press, edited and syndicated by https://www.znewsservice.com/.

Should you have any questions relating to this content please get in touch with Jam Press via https://www.jampress.co.uk/contact-us/