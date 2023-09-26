Dog-elgänger! Pooch Sports Self-Portrait on His Chest

A dog owner was left astonished when she discovered a portrait of her furry friend – right on his chest.

Fran Dickson had just picked up her dog Murph from the groomers when she noticed something quite unusual. As she took a closer look at the Schnauzer-Bichon mix, she spotted a distinctive marking that bore a striking resemblance to a dog’s face and ears. The darker spots formed what looked like eyes and a nose, creating a spitting image of her beloved pooch.

Fran, who hails from Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, shared her delightful discovery: “Murph was looking super scruffy as I took him into the groomers. He was very matted and knotty at the time. The groomer had to shave really closely all over. They even took his Schnauzer beard off. I burst out laughing and showed my husband and daughter right away. After we got him groomed, he was sitting on the footstool in front of me while I was having dinner, hoping that I would share it with him. That’s when I noticed it. Murph would be revelling in all the attention this is getting.”

Other pet lovers couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance as well. Ellen Smock exclaimed, “That is so awesome.” Brittany Dominique humorously dubbed it a “murph mark.” Taylor Wesley quipped, “His chest tattoo of himself.” Daniel Diaz suggested it was “dog inception,” and Alvin John Embuido playfully coined it “Dogception.”

In the world of adorable pet surprises, Murph’s self-portrait on his chest certainly takes the biscuit, leaving everyone amused and enchanted by this charming canine’s unique feature.