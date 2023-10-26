Affordable Studio Apartment in Tottenham, London, Offers All-Inclusive Bills, but Sharing a Bathroom is a Must

A studio apartment boasting the convenience of all-inclusive bills is now on the market at the affordable price of £850 per month. However, prospective tenants should be prepared to share a bathroom with fellow occupants.

Located in Tottenham, London, this cosy flat presents an exciting layout. As you enter, you step directly into the compact kitchen area. The kitchen has an oven, hobs, sink, and limited counter space for food preparation. Strangely, there’s also a bathroom sink placed in the middle of the kitchen.

While the rent may seem like a steal in the capital city, there’s an apparent reason it’s priced below the £1,000 mark – the flat does not have a private bathroom. Instead, occupants must share bathroom facilities, including the toilet and shower, with other individuals in the building.

A double bed and mattress are positioned against the front door, which takes up a significant portion of the living space. Consequently, only enough room remains for a small set of drawers and a compact wardrobe. There needs to be more space for a sofa or dining table.

On the bright side, the monthly rent of £850 includes all bills, encompassing council tax, water, gas, and electricity. However, tenants will need to provide an additional deposit of £930. The flat is offered furnished, and grants shared access to a garden.

The listing from The Property Company describes the property as follows: “The Property Company are delighted to present this first-floor double bedsit. The property features a double bed with an open-plan, fully-fitted equipped kitchen with private use. The flat has shared use of a bathroom with W/C and a spacious lounge area. Shared use of the rear garden. Located within a short walking distance of shops, bars, and Bruce Grove station.”

