Opportunity Alert: Professional Bargain Hunter Job Offers £36,000 Salary Plus £10,000 Shopping Budget

If you fancy yourself a wise shopper, here’s some exciting news! A new job opportunity has just surfaced, and it comes with a fantastic perk.

A money-saving website is searching for a professional bargain hunter to uncover the best deals during Black Friday and the lead-up to Christmas.

The fortunate candidate stands to earn £36,000 pro-rata and, wait for it, will receive a shopping budget of £10,000. Yes, you read that correctly – you’ll get paid to shop, and you can splurge on anything you desire.

CouponBirds is offering this unique position. It entails the discovery and testing of the finest deals at British retailers, including the exploration of vouchers and other discounts.

Your role will involve sharing these money-saving insights and techniques with customers, helping them make the most of their pennies through a series of blog posts on the company’s website.

When it comes to the bargains you can chase, the sky’s the limit – the bargain hunter is free to track down deals both in-store and online.

Are you considering a career change? To apply for this one-of-a-kind role, all you need to do is visit the company’s website, explain to the team why you should be selected, and share your top hack by 11.59 p.m. on 20th November.

“With so many deals and discounts available, it’ll be beneficial to put them to the test and have this information available for consumers over the Black Friday and festive period to make sure they’re able to get the best value for money,” commented Diana Howard, a financial analyst at CouponBirds.

“The team is looking for someone dedicated to sniffing out the best discounts and who loves sharing their tips and tricks with others. This is the perfect opportunity to get all of your Christmas shopping done at our expense and get paid for it! If you love shopping and saving money, why not apply and see if you have what it takes to hunt bargains for a living.”

