Pregnant Influencer Arrested for Allegedly Fatally Shooting Man During Bar Brawl

A 23-year-old pregnant influencer, known as Nayeli Díaz or Nayeli Madrigal, has been arrested on charges of allegedly fatally shooting a man during a brawl at a bar.

The incident occurred when Díaz is accused of initiating a fight at the bar in Mexico City, Mexico. When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an unresponsive man inside a car with four gunshot wounds. Paramedics called to the scene were sadly unable to save the man, and he was pronounced dead.

Eyewitnesses at the bar informed the police that the individuals responsible for the incident had fled the scene in a white van. They also mentioned that the person who fired the shots was a woman.

Authorities conducted an investigation that led them to track down the suspects. One of the suspects, a 25-year-old man, was found in possession of nine bags of cannabis and one bag of cocaine. The other suspect, Nayeli Díaz, was taken into custody on September 9, and she remains in custody while the police continue their investigation.

Nayeli Díaz had previously shared aspects of her life on TikTok, where she had around 11,000 followers. In one of her posts, she boasted about a conjugal visit to her boyfriend in December 2021, while he was incarcerated in Mexico City’s Reclusorio Sur prison. She captioned the images from the prison visit with, “When you’re going to spend Christmas with your boyfriend.”

Díaz also shared a photo of herself posing with a gleaming white BMW, captioning it with, “I’m achieving it at 22 years old.”

On September 6, Díaz revealed her pregnancy in a post where she expressed her hopes and concerns about bringing a child into the world. She wrote, “I don’t know if I’ve done the right thing by bringing you into this crazy world. I want to believe I have and that I’ll know how to protect you. I eagerly await you, my little one; I’ll take care of you above all else. We love you so much.”