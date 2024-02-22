DVLA Discloses Banned ‘24’ Series Plates for Inappropriate Content

The DVLA has made public the full list of number plates it has banned for 2024, including controversial plates such as *W24 NKR, SL24 GSS, and SH24 GED, for their potentially offensive nature.

With new vehicle registrations kicking off in March and September, registrations following March 1 will incorporate ‘24’, and those after September 1 will include ‘74’. The extensive number of plates released with each new series means that some may inadvertently spell out words or phrases that are rude or unpleasant.

To address this, the DVLA conducts an exhaustive review of all new number plates to ensure any offensive plates are withheld from issuance.

Tony Clark, a number plate connoisseur and Marketing Manager at Plates4Less, executed a Freedom of Information request to reveal which plates were excluded by the DVLA for the ‘24’ series, due to start on March 1, for being ‘Too Rude for the Road’.

The enquiry exposed a long list of plate combinations that were deemed unsuitable, including BO24 LOK, FA24 NNY, AS24 HLE, SH24 GGY, SK24 NKZ, and PE24 VRT.

Tony remarked, “Rude or humorous private plates have always been popular, and can be a lot of fun. People choose private plates like these to customise their vehicles without personalising them. Some want to shock and others want to amuse their fellow road users”.

He also noted, “Sometimes, the DVLA restrictions just lead to people being more creative, and trying to find rude plates that the DVLA didn’t think to ban.”

Plates4Less has noticed a significant trend in searches for rude or offensive words, averaging 345 such searches a day. The ‘C word’ specifically is the 29th most frequent search, with about 21 daily searches, and ‘F*ck’ is searched for 12.42 times per day.

Tony added, “Customers use our website just to find funny plates and share them with friends, which we encourage! We even have a sharing tool built-in to make this easier.

“Outside of rude registrations, some of the most popular searches we get are names, like Sam, Dan, and Amy.”

While the DVLA diligently works to screen out offensive number plates, Plates4Less has compiled a list of cheeky yet legal plates, such as S3XXX, OH69, FUN, OO69AAH, and PEN155. To view more, click here.

Here is every ‘24’ number plate banned by the DVLA ahead of March 1:

**24 MBO

AA24 HLE

BA24 TDS

EU24 OFF

**24 NAL

AA24 LAH

BA24 TRD

EU24 OMB

**24 NUS

AA24 OLE

BA24 TUD

EU24 RUS

**24 RSE

AA24 RYN

BL24 JOB

EU24 SHT

*A24 HLE

AA24 YAN

BL24 WJB

EU24 UKR

*C24 ASH

AR24 YAN

BO24 LOC

EU24 WAR

*D24 UGD

AS24 BOY

BO24 LOK

FA24 NNY

*D24 UGG

AS24 FKU

BO24 LOX

FF24 NGE

*D24 UGS

AS24 FUL

BW24 NKY

FK24 RUS

*D24 UGY

AS24 FWC

BY24 RUS

FK24 UKR

*D24 UGZ

AS24 GAY

BY24 UKR

FL24 NGE

*D24 UNK

AS24 HLE

CO24 ONA

GA24 ASH

*S24 MBO

AS24 HOL

CO24 RNA

GA24 SED

*W24 NKR

AS24 OLE

EU24 BAD

GA24 SSD

*W24 NKS

AW24 NKY

EU24 BOM

GB24 BAD

RR24 PE*

BA24 TAD

EU24 FWC

GB24 BOM

GB24 DED

GO24 BCK

KN24 FEX

LE24 ZZR

GB24 DWN

GO24 HEL

LE24 BOO

MG24 RUS

GB24 FKT

GO24 HLL

LE24 BOS

MG24 UKR

GB24 GNG

GO24 PRC

LE24 BOZ

MO24 EST

GB24 GUN

GO24 PRK

LE24 RRS

MU24 DER

GB24 HTR

GO24 RUS

LE24 RSS

MU24 DRS

GB24 KLL

GO24 SHT

LE24 ZAA

MU24 ERR

GB24 KLR

GO24 UKR

LE24 ZAR

MU24 ERS

GB24 KLS

GO24 WAR

LE24 ZAS

MU24 ERU

GB24 MOB

GR24 OPE

LE24 ZAY

MU24 ERZ

GB24 RUS

HO24 CST

LE24 ZAZ

NA24 TZE

GB24 SHT

JY24 HAD

LE24 ZBO

NA24 TZY

GB24 UKR

KN24 FED

LE24 ZER

NO24 COP

GB24 WAR

KN24 FER

LE24 ZRR

NO24 FUZ

GG24 SED

KN24 FES

LE24 ZRS

NO24 LEZ

GG24 SSD

KN24 FEU

LE24 ZZA

NO24 RUS

NO24 UKR

RR24 PEX

SH24 GYT

SL24 GSS

OR24 ASM

RR24 PEY

SH24 TTS

SL24 GYY

OR24 SMS

RU24 UKR

SH24 TED

SL24 GZZ

OR24 SMZ

SC24 OTE

SH24 TDD

SL24 SHH

PE24 RVT

SC24 OTM

SH24 TTT

SL24 SSH

PE24 VRT

SC24 TUM

SH24 TTY

SP24 SSS

PS24 CHO

SH24 ATZ

SH24 TTZ

SP24 STC

PU24 SAY

SH24 GED

SH24 TZZ

SP24 STK

PU24 SUX

SH24 GER

SK24 NKK

SP24 ZES

RE24 ARD

SH24 GGD

SK24 NKS

SP24 ZZY

RE24 TAD

SH24 GGS

SK24 NKY

SP24 ZZZ

RE24 TRD

SH24 GGY

SK24 NKZ

ST24 ABB

RR24 PED

SH24 GHM

SK24 NNK

ST24 ABS

RR24 PER

SH24 GHR

SL24 GGS

ST24 BBB

RR24 PES

SH24 GNN

SL24 GGY

ST24 BBR

RR24 PEU

SH24 GUU

SL24 GGZ

ST24 BBS

ST24 BER

UP24 UKR

HH24 CST

UK24 GED

ST24 BRS

US24 WAR

RU24 CST

UR24 GED

ST24 BRZ

WA24 RUS

UA24 CST

US24 GED

TE24 ROR

WA24 UKR

UK24 CST

UU24 GED

TO24 ERR

WE24 APE

UR24 CST

YE24 GED

TO24 ERS

WW24 NKZ

US24 CST

YS24 GED

TO24 ERZ

YA24 DEE

UU24 CST

AA24 GED

TO24 RAH

YA24 DYS

YE24 CST

AA24 BFK

UA24 OLE

YE24 DTH

YS24 CST

UA24 BFK

UA24 RYN

YE24 RUS

AA24 CST

AA24 BFU

UA24 YAN

YE24 UKR

UB24 CST

UA24 BFU

UD24 UNK

YE24 WAR

BB24CST

AA24 BGO

UK24 UKR

YS24 DTH

FK24 GED

UA24 BGO

UN24 RUS

YS24 WAR

GB24 GED

AA24 BNO

UN24 UKR

FK24 CST

RU24 GED

UA24 BNO

UP24 RUS

GB24 CST

UA24 GED

AA24 BSS

UA24 BSS

CC24 PPY

FF24 ART

FF24 GGT

AA24 BZZ

0C24 PSS

AF24 ART

UF24 GGT

UA24 BZZ

CC24 PSS

UF24 ART

AF24 GGY

AB24 STD

CC24 PYY

AF24 RTD

FF24 GGY

BB24 STD

CC24 PZZ

UF24 RTD

UF24 GGY

UB24 STD

BL24 CKY

FF24 RTD

UF24 GOT

OB24 STD

GA24 OUT

AF24 RTS

AF24 GTS

CC24 PDD

HA24 SSS

UF24 RTS

FF24 GTS

CC24 PPD

HA24 SSU

FF24 RTS

UF24 GTS

0C24 PPS

ST24 PON

AF24 RTZ

AF24 GTT

CC24 PPS

TR24 NNY

UF24 RTZ

FF24 GTT

0C24 PPX

TY24 NNY

FF24 RTZ

UF24 GTT

CC24 PPX

WA24 RAB

AF24 GAT

AF24 GTZ

BC24 PPY

WA24 RMS

FF24 GAT

FF24 GTZ

UC24 PPY

WA24 RMY

UF24 GAT

UF24 GTZ

0C24 PPY

YA24 DYY

AF24 GGT

AF24 GUT

FF24 GUT

UF24 GUT

HH24 ATE

UH24 ATE

HH24TED

UH24 TED

HH24 TER

UH24 TER

HH24 TES

UH24 TES

HH24 TEU

UH24 TEU

HH24 TEX

UH24 TEX

HH24 TEZ

UH24 TEZ