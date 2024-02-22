What are You Looking for?

DVLA Discloses Banned ‘24’ Series Plates for Inappropriate Content

The DVLA has made public the full list of number plates it has banned for 2024, including controversial plates such as *W24 NKR, SL24 GSS, and SH24 GED, for their potentially offensive nature.

With new vehicle registrations kicking off in March and September, registrations following March 1 will incorporate ‘24’, and those after September 1 will include ‘74’. The extensive number of plates released with each new series means that some may inadvertently spell out words or phrases that are rude or unpleasant.

To address this, the DVLA conducts an exhaustive review of all new number plates to ensure any offensive plates are withheld from issuance.

Tony Clark, a number plate connoisseur and Marketing Manager at Plates4Less, executed a Freedom of Information request to reveal which plates were excluded by the DVLA for the ‘24’ series, due to start on March 1, for being ‘Too Rude for the Road’.

The enquiry exposed a long list of plate combinations that were deemed unsuitable, including BO24 LOK, FA24 NNY, AS24 HLE, SH24 GGY, SK24 NKZ, and PE24 VRT.

Tony remarked, “Rude or humorous private plates have always been popular, and can be a lot of fun. People choose private plates like these to customise their vehicles without personalising them. Some want to shock and others want to amuse their fellow road users”.

He also noted, “Sometimes, the DVLA restrictions just lead to people being more creative, and trying to find rude plates that the DVLA didn’t think to ban.”

Plates4Less has noticed a significant trend in searches for rude or offensive words, averaging 345 such searches a day. The ‘C word’ specifically is the 29th most frequent search, with about 21 daily searches, and ‘F*ck’ is searched for 12.42 times per day.

Tony added, “Customers use our website just to find funny plates and share them with friends, which we encourage! We even have a sharing tool built-in to make this easier.

“Outside of rude registrations, some of the most popular searches we get are names, like Sam, Dan, and Amy.”

While the DVLA diligently works to screen out offensive number plates, Plates4Less has compiled a list of cheeky yet legal plates, such as S3XXX, OH69, FUN, OO69AAH, and PEN155. To view more, click here.

Here is every ‘24’ number plate banned by the DVLA ahead of March 1:
**24 MBO
AA24 HLE
BA24 TDS
EU24 OFF
**24 NAL
AA24 LAH
BA24 TRD
EU24 OMB
**24 NUS
AA24 OLE
BA24 TUD
EU24 RUS
**24 RSE
AA24 RYN
BL24 JOB
EU24 SHT
*A24 HLE
AA24 YAN
BL24 WJB
EU24 UKR
*C24 ASH
AR24 YAN
BO24 LOC
EU24 WAR
*D24 UGD
AS24 BOY
BO24 LOK
FA24 NNY
*D24 UGG
AS24 FKU
BO24 LOX
FF24 NGE
*D24 UGS
AS24 FUL
BW24 NKY
FK24 RUS
*D24 UGY
AS24 FWC
BY24 RUS
FK24 UKR
*D24 UGZ
AS24 GAY
BY24 UKR
FL24 NGE
*D24 UNK
AS24 HLE
CO24 ONA
GA24 ASH
*S24 MBO
AS24 HOL
CO24 RNA
GA24 SED
*W24 NKR
AS24 OLE
EU24 BAD
GA24 SSD
*W24 NKS
AW24 NKY
EU24 BOM
GB24 BAD
RR24 PE*
BA24 TAD
EU24 FWC
GB24 BOM
GB24 DED
GO24 BCK
KN24 FEX
LE24 ZZR
GB24 DWN
GO24 HEL
LE24 BOO
MG24 RUS
GB24 FKT
GO24 HLL
LE24 BOS
MG24 UKR
GB24 GNG
GO24 PRC
LE24 BOZ
MO24 EST
GB24 GUN
GO24 PRK
LE24 RRS
MU24 DER
GB24 HTR
GO24 RUS
LE24 RSS
MU24 DRS
GB24 KLL
GO24 SHT
LE24 ZAA
MU24 ERR
GB24 KLR
GO24 UKR
LE24 ZAR
MU24 ERS
GB24 KLS
GO24 WAR
LE24 ZAS
MU24 ERU
GB24 MOB
GR24 OPE
LE24 ZAY
MU24 ERZ
GB24 RUS
HO24 CST
LE24 ZAZ
NA24 TZE
GB24 SHT
JY24 HAD
LE24 ZBO
NA24 TZY
GB24 UKR
KN24 FED
LE24 ZER
NO24 COP
GB24 WAR
KN24 FER
LE24 ZRR
NO24 FUZ
GG24 SED
KN24 FES
LE24 ZRS
NO24 LEZ
GG24 SSD
KN24 FEU
LE24 ZZA
NO24 RUS
NO24 UKR
RR24 PEX
SH24 GYT
SL24 GSS
OR24 ASM
RR24 PEY
SH24 TTS
SL24 GYY
OR24 SMS
RU24 UKR
SH24 TED
SL24 GZZ
OR24 SMZ
SC24 OTE
SH24 TDD
SL24 SHH
PE24 RVT
SC24 OTM
SH24 TTT
SL24 SSH
PE24 VRT
SC24 TUM
SH24 TTY
SP24 SSS
PS24 CHO
SH24 ATZ
SH24 TTZ
SP24 STC
PU24 SAY
SH24 GED
SH24 TZZ
SP24 STK
PU24 SUX
SH24 GER
SK24 NKK
SP24 ZES
RE24 ARD
SH24 GGD
SK24 NKS
SP24 ZZY
RE24 TAD
SH24 GGS
SK24 NKY
SP24 ZZZ
RE24 TRD
SH24 GGY
SK24 NKZ
ST24 ABB
RR24 PED
SH24 GHM
SK24 NNK
ST24 ABS
RR24 PER
SH24 GHR
SL24 GGS
ST24 BBB
RR24 PES
SH24 GNN
SL24 GGY
ST24 BBR
RR24 PEU
SH24 GUU
SL24 GGZ
ST24 BBS
ST24 BER
UP24 UKR
HH24 CST
UK24 GED
ST24 BRS
US24 WAR
RU24 CST
UR24 GED
ST24 BRZ
WA24 RUS
UA24 CST
US24 GED
TE24 ROR
WA24 UKR
UK24 CST
UU24 GED
TO24 ERR
WE24 APE
UR24 CST
YE24 GED
TO24 ERS
WW24 NKZ
US24 CST
YS24 GED
TO24 ERZ
YA24 DEE
UU24 CST
AA24 GED
TO24 RAH
YA24 DYS
YE24 CST
AA24 BFK
UA24 OLE
YE24 DTH
YS24 CST
UA24 BFK
UA24 RYN
YE24 RUS
AA24 CST
AA24 BFU
UA24 YAN
YE24 UKR
UB24 CST
UA24 BFU
UD24 UNK
YE24 WAR
BB24CST
AA24 BGO
UK24 UKR
YS24 DTH
FK24 GED
UA24 BGO
UN24 RUS
YS24 WAR
GB24 GED
AA24 BNO
UN24 UKR
FK24 CST
RU24 GED
UA24 BNO
UP24 RUS
GB24 CST
UA24 GED
AA24 BSS
UA24 BSS
CC24 PPY
FF24 ART
FF24 GGT
AA24 BZZ
0C24 PSS
AF24 ART
UF24 GGT
UA24 BZZ
CC24 PSS
UF24 ART
AF24 GGY
AB24 STD
CC24 PYY
AF24 RTD
FF24 GGY
BB24 STD
CC24 PZZ
UF24 RTD
UF24 GGY
UB24 STD
BL24 CKY
FF24 RTD
UF24 GOT
OB24 STD
GA24 OUT
AF24 RTS
AF24 GTS
CC24 PDD
HA24 SSS
UF24 RTS
FF24 GTS
CC24 PPD
HA24 SSU
FF24 RTS
UF24 GTS
0C24 PPS
ST24 PON
AF24 RTZ
AF24 GTT
CC24 PPS
TR24 NNY
UF24 RTZ
FF24 GTT
0C24 PPX
TY24 NNY
FF24 RTZ
UF24 GTT
CC24 PPX
WA24 RAB
AF24 GAT
AF24 GTZ
BC24 PPY
WA24 RMS
FF24 GAT
FF24 GTZ
UC24 PPY
WA24 RMY
UF24 GAT
UF24 GTZ
0C24 PPY
YA24 DYY
AF24 GGT
AF24 GUT
FF24 GUT
UF24 GUT
HH24 ATE
UH24 ATE
HH24TED
UH24 TED
HH24 TER
UH24 TER
HH24 TES
UH24 TES
HH24 TEU
UH24 TEU
HH24 TEX
UH24 TEX
HH24 TEZ
UH24 TEZ
