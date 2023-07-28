All Blacks vs Wallabies Bledisloe Cup live stream: How to watch All Blacks Rugby today

This is a really significant development. The Wallabies are preparing for an exciting battle against their archrivals across the Tasman Sea, the All Blacks, as part of their quest to reclaim both and the eToro Rugby Championship. The match that will take place on July 29 at the legendary MCG will be significant because the team is preparing to compete in the world championship. You won’t want to miss it at all because it is a special occasion.

Everything you need to know about the game, including specific broadcast information, is explained in the section below.

Date: July 29, a Saturday

Time: 5.45am ET, 10.45am BST, 7.45pm AEST, and 9.45pm NZST.

Melbourne Cricket Club is the location.

Melbourne, Australia is the location.

All Blacks vs Wallabies Rugby preview

Despite the absence of captain Sam Cane, Ian Foster has selected a solid All Blacks team to play the Wallabies on Saturday in Melbourne.

Cane missed the triumph over South Africa due to a neck strain; Dalton Papali’i took his place as the lone starter.

While Anton Lienert-Brown returns from suspension to the bench, halfback Cam Roigard is expected to make his All Blacks debut after being first named on the bench. Sam Whitelock, a seasoned lock, rejoins the team’s bench after missing the victories over Argentina and the Springboks as well.

For the fifth time in his career, Ardie Savea will serve as the team’s captain. After participating in the initial test against Argentina, Ofa Tu’ungafasi is back on the bench.

“That was a very good New Zealand team we beat in 2019, and a lot of their guys are also debuting now,” says Jason Gilmore, who coached that junior Australian squad, and still coaches Nawaqanitawase at the Waratahs.

After bursting on to the Super Rugby scene in 2020, Nawaqanitawase found himself well down the pecking order at the start of 2022, but finished the season with two tries in a man-of-the-match performance for the Wallabies against Wales in Cardiff.

“He went back and played club footy for Eastwood, fought his way up, and when he got that opportunity, he was almost fearless,” Gilmore says.

That fearlessness has not gone unnoticed this week at Wallabies training in Melbourne, and is a trait shared by the other alumni of that junior Australian team in the current Wallabies squad.

All Blacks team:

1. Ethan de Groot (15)

2. Codie Taylor (78)

3. Tyrel Lomax (25)

4. Brodie Retallick (101)

5. Scott Barrett (60)

6. Shannon Frizell (27)

7. Dalton Papali’i (24)

8. Ardie Savea (72 – captain)

9. Aaron Smith (116)

10. Richie Mo’unga (46)

11. Mark Telea (3)

12. Jordie Barrett (50)

13. Rieko Ioane (61)

14. Will Jordan (22)

15. Beauden Barrett (114)

Reserves:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (22)

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi (51)

18. Nepo Laulala (47)

19. Samuel Whitelock (143)

20. Luke Jacobson (12)

21. Cam Roigard *

22. Anton Lienert-Brown (60)

23. Caleb Clarke (17)

Wallabies team:

1. Angus Bell (21 Tests)

2. David Porecki (12 Tests)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (acting captain) (66 Tests)

4. Nick Frost (10 Tests)

5. Will Skelton (26 Tests)

6. Jed Holloway (11 Tests)

7. Tom Hooper (1 Test)

8. Rob Valetini (32 Tests)

9. Tate McDermott (23 Tests)

10. Carter Gordon (2 Tests)

11. Marika Koroibete (53 Tests)

12. Samu Kerevi (43 Tests)

13. Jordan Petaia (25 Tests)

14. Mark Nawaqanitawase (4 Tests)

15. Andrew Kellaway (21 Tests)

Reserves:

16. Jordan Uelese (17 Tests)

17. James Slipper (129 Tests)

18. Taniela Tupou (47 Tests)

19. Richie Arnold (2 Tests)

20. Rob Leota (14 Tests)

21. Nic White (61 Tests)

22. Quade Cooper (78 Tests)

23. Izaia Perese (3 Tests)