Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford LIVE Results: Cheap streams in USA & CA

In what is undoubtedly set to become one of boxing’s most historic title fights, Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr., the unified WBC, WBA, and IBF Welterweight World Champion, will go head-to-head with Terence “Bud” Crawford, the WBO 147-pound world champion, to compete for the highly coveted Undisputed Welterweight World Championship. The epic showdown will take place on Saturday, July 29, in a much-anticipated SHOWTIME PPV event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as the headline of a Premier Boxing Champions spectacle.
Both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr have demonstrated their knockout power throughout their impressive careers. Crawford boasts a remarkable 100 percent knockout rate against welterweight opponents, securing 7 knockouts in all 7 of his fights at 147 pounds. Furthermore, in his previous weight class of junior welterweight, Crawford had an incredible 10-fight knockout streak.
Watch Spence jr. vs Crawford fight from anywhere
Date: July 29 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
TV Channel: Showtime PPV ($84.99)
Live Stream: Click here to watch for free!
On Spence’s journey to this monumental fight, he faced a challenging setback after claiming the WBC title by defeating Porter. A serious car accident in October 2019 kept him out of the ring for a staggering 422 days. Despite the adversity, Spence displayed his resilience and determination by making a triumphant return against Danny Garcia on December 5, 2020. Now, fully prepared and ready for the momentous occasion, he is poised to confront Crawford in this historic clash.
Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr Fight Card
Saturday’s undercard promises thrilling action as the legendary ‘Filipino Flash’ Nonito Donaire makes a determined comeback at the age of 40. After his one-sided rematch against Inoue in Japan last summer, which ended in a tough defeat, Donaire is now eager to regain the world champion title. His opponent for this momentous bout is Mexico’s formidable Alexandro Santiago, and they will be competing for the vacant WBC bantamweight title.
Adding to the excitement, the undercard also features a captivating showdown between lightweight contender Isaac Cruz and Giovanni Cabrera. Expect sparks to fly as these two talented fighters go head-to-head in what is sure to be an electrifying contest.
Main Card (Watch Live) 8:00 pm ET, July 29)
- Welterweights: Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford, 12 Rounds, for undisputed championship (Spence’s WBC, WBA, and IBF titles and Crawford’s WBO title)
- Lightweights: Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera, 12 rounds
- Bantamweights: Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago, 12 Rounds, for vacant WBC title
- Junior Middleweights: Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia, 10 Rounds
Prelims (6:00 pm ET, July 29)
- Super Middleweights: Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Legend Montgomery, 10 Rounds
- Junior Featherweights: Jose Salas Reyes vs Aston Palicte, 10 Rounds
How to Watch Spence Jr. vs Crawford live stream from Canada
Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford can be accessed easily and affordably by boxing fans all across the world via PPV.com. watch here of the PPV event.
Fitepass is a convenient platform to watch the fight outside the aforementioned networks and streaming sites if you are unable to access them in your region
Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr Fight Prediction
Predicting the outcome of this fiercely contested battle is an arduous task, as it involves two phenomenal and highly skilled champions who have amassed an impressive 52 professional knockouts collectively.
Beyond the welterweight supremacy, this matchup holds much more at stake – their reputations, undefeated records, and the ultimate bragging rights over a fierce rival. Additionally, the winner stands to enhance their career legacy and potentially claim the title of the world’s pound-for-pound best boxer, though Inoue’s recent dominant victory over unified super-bantamweight champion Fulton in Tokyo adds weight to his claim to that accolade.
Both fighters possess genuine power, speed, versatility, and a high level of ring intelligence. They can seamlessly switch stances and adapt their strategies on the fly. Notably, Crawford has displayed exceptional prowess by not going the distance in any bout since 2016, stopping every opponent put in front of him at this level.
Given the magnitude of this clash, my opinion may waver multiple times from now until the first bell rings in Las Vegas on Saturday night. However, as of now, I lean towards Crawford securing a points victory… but that decision may evolve before the battle commences!
What time does the Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford main event begin?
FitePass viewers are in for a treat as they’ll have the opportunity to watch the entire card starting at 8:00 PM ET. However, the much-anticipated main event featuring Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will kick off slightly later.