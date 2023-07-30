Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford LIVE Results: Cheap streams in USA & CA

In what is undoubtedly set to become one of boxing’s most historic title fights, Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr., the unified WBC, WBA, and IBF Welterweight World Champion, will go head-to-head with Terence “Bud” Crawford, the WBO 147-pound world champion, to compete for the highly coveted Undisputed Welterweight World Championship. The epic showdown will take place on Saturday, July 29, in a much-anticipated SHOWTIME PPV event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as the headline of a Premier Boxing Champions spectacle.

Both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr have demonstrated their knockout power throughout their impressive careers. Crawford boasts a remarkable 100 percent knockout rate against welterweight opponents, securing 7 knockouts in all 7 of his fights at 147 pounds. Furthermore, in his previous weight class of junior welterweight, Crawford had an incredible 10-fight knockout streak.

Watch Spence jr. vs Crawford fight from anywhere

Date: July 29 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

TV Channel: Showtime PPV ($84.99)

On Spence’s journey to this monumental fight, he faced a challenging setback after claiming the WBC title by defeating Porter. A serious car accident in October 2019 kept him out of the ring for a staggering 422 days. Despite the adversity, Spence displayed his resilience and determination by making a triumphant return against Danny Garcia on December 5, 2020. Now, fully prepared and ready for the momentous occasion, he is poised to confront Crawford in this historic clash.