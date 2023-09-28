Handicare and Age Co Unveil the Most Accessible Premier League Stadiums

Handicare, in collaboration with Age Co, has conducted an extensive study evaluating the accessibility of all the stadiums in the Premier League. The research, encompassing the facilities offered by each stadium, provides a comprehensive ranking of the Premier League teams for the 2023/24 season.
The study yielded the following insights:
- Bournemouth boasts the most accessible Premier League stadium.
- Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Chelsea secured the remaining spots in the top four for the most accessible stadiums in the Premier League.
- Only Bournemouth has more than 1% of wheelchair seats relative to its stadium’s capacity.
- Despite having the second-smallest stadium, Bournemouth leads with the highest number of wheelchair seats among all clubs.
- 13 out of 20 clubs offer less than 0.5% of wheelchair seats per stadium capacity.
- Luton’s Kenilworth Road Stadium ranked at the bottom of the accessibility table.
For a more in-depth analysis and detailed findings, you can read the full article here: https://www.ageukmobility.co.uk/mobility-news/article/accessible-premier-league-stadiums
Leave a Comment