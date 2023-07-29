The world of boxing is about to witness a battle of epic proportions as two of the finest welterweights in the sport, Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford, are set to face off in the ring. This highly anticipated fight promises to be a spectacle of skill, power, and determination, and fans around the globe are eagerly anticipating the showdown. Thankfully, the FitePass Pay-Per-View (PPV) service is offering a free trial to make sure fans don’t miss a single punch of this exhilarating event.

Spence Jr. vs Crawford Ring-walks Time

DATE: Saturday, July 29 | Sunday, July 30

START TIME: 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT | 1 a.m. BST | 10 a.m. AEST

MAIN EVENT: 11:30 p.m. ET. | 8:30 p.m. PT | 5:30 p.m. BST | 1:30 p.m. AEST (approx.)

TRY FitePass OTT for a free trial

The highly-anticipated bout between Spence and Crawford is set to take place on July 29, coinciding with UFC 291. The main card action will kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), corresponding to 5 p.m. Pacific Time (PT), 1 a.m. British Summer Time (BST), and 10 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

As for the main event, it is slated to commence around 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT, 5:30 p.m. BST, and 1:30 p.m. AEST. However, the exact timing is subject to change based on the duration of the fights on the under card.

For boxing enthusiasts eager to stay up-to-date on the latest details surrounding Spence and Crawford, here’s a summary of the current information, including updated schedules, odds, and card particulars.

FitePass PPV – Your Gateway to the Action

Thanks to FitePass PPV, fans worldwide can witness the clash between these two titans without leaving the comfort of their homes. FitePass is a popular streaming service that specializes in combat sports events, offering high-quality live streams of boxing, MMA, wrestling, and more.

The Free Trial Offer

FitePass is making the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford fight even more accessible by offering a free trial to new subscribers.

How to Access the Free Trial

To take advantage of the free trial and catch the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford fight, follow these simple steps:

Visit the FitePass website (www.fitepass.com) using your web browser. Click on the “Sign-Up” or “Start Free Trial” button to create a new account. Provide the necessary information to set up your account. You may need to enter your name, email address, and preferred payment method. Once your account is set up, navigate to the events section, where you will find the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford fight listed. Click on the event, and you’ll be prompted to start your free trial. Enjoy the action-packed fight between these two boxing legends!

The Buildup to the Fight

The buildup to the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford fight has been intense, with both fighters engaging in verbal exchanges through the media and on social platforms. Their respective fan bases have also joined the debate, passionately arguing why their favorite fighter will come out victorious. The anticipation has reached a fever pitch, leaving fans hungry for the moment when the two warriors will finally step into the squared circle.

The Clash of Titans

Errol Spence Jr., known as “The Truth,” has carved his name in the boxing history books with a stellar professional record and impressive victories against some of the biggest names in the welterweight division. Undefeated until now, Spence has displayed exceptional boxing skills, impeccable footwork, and a devastating knockout power that has left his opponents trembling. His journey to the top has been nothing short of inspiring, overcoming personal challenges and setbacks to become one of the most dominant forces in the sport.

On the other side of the ring stands the formidable Terence Crawford, often referred to as “Bud.” With an equally impressive unbeaten record and an arsenal of boxing skills, Crawford has shown that he possesses the ability to dismantle his opponents with surgical precision. His fluidity, switch-hitting ability, and counter punching prowess have left a trail of defeated foes in his wake, making him one of the most feared fighters in the welterweight division.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford start time in several countries.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford PPV price: How much PPV cost in several countries?

$84.95

£19.95

The price for Spence vs. Crawford will be $84.95 on Showtime PPV.

The TNT Sports PPV price for Spence vs. Crawford in the U.K. will be £19.95.

The FitePass PPV Price for Spence vs. Crawford verious countrys

United Kingdom: $9.99

United States: $29.99

New Zealand: $19.98

Canada: $19.98

Australia: $19.98

**All price in USD.

