Bryte Technology Unveils the Future of Sleep: The Bryte Balance Smart Bed

Los Altos, California, United States, September 28, 2023 – Enter Bryte. Founded by John Tompane, Ely Tsern, and Jonny Farringdon, Bryte was created out of personal encounters with chronic sleep problems. Our journey began with a question: “Why hasn’t sleep technology evolved in tandem with our modern needs?” Rather than simply accepting the status quo, we sought to reimagine it, partnering with the world’s leading sleep scientists to fundamentally redesign the sleep experience.

In a world where sleep solutions have remained stagnant for centuries, Bryte Technology is proud to announce a groundbreaking innovation that will revolutionize the way we sleep. Transitioning from an agrarian society to an always-connected digital world has drastically changed our sleep habits, yet the tools available for optimizing sleep have remained rudimentary – until now.

“Bryte Technology believes that sleep is the cornerstone of personal health and productivity,” states John Tompane, CEO at Bryte Technology. “Our mission is to elevate the quality of people’s lives through cutting-edge sleep solutions.”

Sleep, once taken for granted, is now gaining recognition as an essential component of human well-being. With increasing awareness of its profound impact on health and productivity, the evolution of the sleep industry is more than just good business; it’s about enhancing the very fabric of our lives.

Introducing the Bryte Balance Smart Bed – a bed that redefines the concept of rest. It’s not merely a passive tool for sleep but an active, intelligent, personal facilitator for restorative sleep.

“At Bryte, we’ve created a truly revolutionary product,” John Tompane continues. “The Bryte Balance Smart Bed incorporates unmatched features that will change the way you experience sleep.”

Adaptive Core™: Featuring up to 90 intelligent cushions, the bed offers real-time adaptability, seamlessly transitioning from soft to firm within seconds, ensuring a personalized and comfortable sleep experience.

Somnify™: This unique feature uses multisensory experiences – a combination of physical sensations and sleep-inducing audio – to guide users into a restful sleep. The ever-expanding library offers a range of compositions, from guided meditations to immersive soundscapes.

Rebalancing™: Bryte’s core detects pressure imbalances that might disrupt sleep and corrects them with silent precision, ensuring uninterrupted slumber.

Dual Comfort Tailoring™: Recognizing that each individual’s sleep preferences are unique, Bryte allows for personalized comfort settings on both sides of the bed, offering a choice from 20 grades of softness to firmness, ensuring optimal comfort for both partners.

“The Bryte Balance Smart Bed isn’t just a product; it’s a game-changer,” says John Tompane. “It’s a testament to Bryte Technology’s commitment to innovation and excellence.”

Beyond improving the lives of individual sleepers, Bryte’s innovations have profound business implications. By filling a significant void in the sleep industry, Bryte is potentially heralding a new era of sleep technology, transforming the way we think about rest.

“As more individuals experience the Bryte Balance Smart Bed’s benefits – falling asleep quicker, staying asleep longer, and enjoying deeper restorative sleep – we anticipate a ripple effect on the industry’s growth and evolution,” John Tompane states. “We are proud to lead this transformation.”

As sleep awareness continues to rise, the sleep industry stands on the brink of significant transformation. With pioneering companies like Bryte at the forefront, we can look forward to a future where technology and biology harmoniously merge, ensuring that every night promises a brilliant tomorrow.

For more information about the Bryte Balance Smart Bed and Bryte Technology, please visit Bryte

About Bryte Technology:

Bryte Technology is a leading innovator in the field of sleep technology, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life through advanced sleep solutions. With a mission to revolutionize the way the world sleeps, Bryte Technology combines cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of human sleep to create products that redefine the sleep experience.

Contact Info:

Name: Rex Harris

Company: Bryte

Website: https://www.bryte.com/

Email: rex@bryte.com

Phone: +1-972-258-8800

Address: 221 Main St 570, Los Altos, California, 94022, United States