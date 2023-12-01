Calitii Joins Forces with Dynatrace as Official Partner

Calitii, a specialist in ServiceNow consulting and implementation, has entered into a global partnership with Dynatrace, a frontrunner in observability and security platforms. This collaboration aims to leverage Dynatrace’s top-tier capabilities in security, AIOps, and comprehensive observability for the benefit of Calitii’s clientele.

The partnership is grounded in a mutual commitment to providing transformative services to large-scale enterprises in strictly regulated sectors. Dynatrace’s integrated observability strategy, spanning development to operations, is set to boost efficiency, revolutionise productivity, and provide Calitii’s clients with consistent, actionable insights in real-time.

Patrick O’Connor, CEO of Calitii, commented: “Governance, risk and compliance is critical to our clients, so it makes absolute sense to partner with Dynatrace, a world leader in delivering app security, deep observability and intelligent automation at scale.”

The collaboration between Dynatrace and Calitii is already showing promise, with significant work underway in assisting major organisations in the US and UK. These projects focus on integrating end-to-end observability into ServiceNow implementations.

Sukhi Gill, Chief Technology Officer at Calitii, remarked: “The ability to combine world-class delivery of ServiceNow transformations with industry leading observability and security capabilities is exactly what our clients demand. The partnership with Dynatrace allows us to drive forward and fully exploit the exciting advantages offered by AIOps.”