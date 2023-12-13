Calitii Joins Forces with ServiceNow, Enhancing Digital Transformation Capabilities

Calitii, renowned as a premier consulting and implementation partner, is proud to announce its latest achievement: joining the ServiceNow Partner Program. This new status as a Consulting and Implementation Partner enables Calitii to offer clients an enhanced ServiceNow experience, especially in complex, highly regulated environments.

Calitii’s decision to partner with ServiceNow reinforces its dedication to providing top-tier value and innovative solutions using the foremost platform in digital transformation. Leveraging vast real-world experience, Calitii is positioned to guide major organisations in their transformation journey. They offer strategic IT guidance coupled with practical insights to maximise the efficiency of the Now platform in their operational frameworks.

Stuart Alderson, Principal Consultant at Calitii, commented on the partnership: “This global partnership brings new opportunities for us to serve our clients anywhere. We look forward to working even closer with ServiceNow to deliver seamless workflows across silos for our clients, utilising world-class DevOps and AIOps to help them generate even greater value from their investments.”

Echoing this sentiment, Patrick O’Connor, CEO of Calitii, stated, “Calitii is dedicated to helping organisations unlock genuine value and productivity gains in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Our close partnership with ServiceNow is pivotal to achieving this goal.”